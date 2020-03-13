×

New Portuguese TV Showcase ONSeries Lisboa Postponed to September

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
ONSeries Lisboa
CREDIT: Inside Content

The first edition of ONSeries Lisboa, an upstart marketplace and networking event set to be run by Conecta Fiction producers Inside Content, has been rescheduled to Sept. 28-29, 2020. Originally scheduled to take place  April 28-29, organizers have moved back the inaugural edition in response to the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and particularly the Iberian Peninsula.

“This is a time of great international concern and we do not wish to unnecessarily expose participants and workers to any potential risk,” said Géraldine Gonard, director of ONSeries Lisboa and Conecta Fiction, in a press release issued on Friday night.

She went on: “No doubt in September we will have the opportunity to present Portuguese content and talent to all those international executives who had already asked to participate, and we will add many more countries that.”

She added: “Unfortunately, because of the health and sanitation circumstances and the closure of borders and airspace at this time, they cannot travel to Lisbon. We hope the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic is monitored and resolved shortly.”

An international drama series co-production forum and networking event, pushing in particular a Portugal-Spain axis, ONSeries Lisboa will take place at the Belém Cultural Center in the Portuguese capital city. There, projects currently in development will be offered opportunities to seek out funding from international partners.

While attendance will be open to industry members from around the globe, the two-day event will offer a platform for the promotion of local talent and Portuguese facilities and shooting locations.

It will also allow for Portuguese producers to interact with their international counterparts and learn ways that others are staying competitive in the current content market, while seeking out new business opportunities and collaborators.

Financed in part by the Portuguese Government through the Ministry of Culture and the Municipality of Lisbon, ONSeries Lisboa will receive additional support from a slew of Portuguese institutions, suggesting a national consensus that such an event is needed.

More TV

  • ONSeries Lisboa

    New Portuguese TV Showcase ONSeries Lisboa Postponed to September

    The first edition of ONSeries Lisboa, an upstart marketplace and networking event set to be run by Conecta Fiction producers Inside Content, has been rescheduled to Sept. 28-29, 2020. Originally scheduled to take place  April 28-29, organizers have moved back the inaugural edition in response to the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and particularly the [...]

  • ELITE 3

    Netflix Bows ‘Elite’ Season 3: New Murder, New Themes, Same Structure.

    In Season 3, Spanish teen drama series “Elite” manages once again to give yet another spin to the already genre-blent and bent tropes that have gained it so much popularity amongst international audiences. This time around, as the series unravels a new murder at posh Las Encinas High School as it comes to terms with [...]

  • Matthew D. Loeb

    IATSE President Seeks Government Relief for Displaced Entertainment Industry Workers

    The head of the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has called for the federal government to provide relief for entertainment industry workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic. Matthew D. Loeb, international president of the IATSE, made the announcement Friday. IATSE represents more than 140,000 below-the-line workers in the entertainment industry in North America. “As [...]

  • Sony's 'Nightingale,' 'Wheel of Time' Delayed

    Sony's 'Nightingale,' 'Wheel of Time' Shoots Suspended in Europe Over Coronavirus Fears (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony’s “The Nightingale,” starring Dakota and Elle Fanning, and an adaptation of Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” fantasy series, produced by Sony and Amazon Studios, and starring Rosamund Pike, are the latest projects to be hit by the growing spread of coronavirus, with both productions’ European shoots disrupted this week. Pre-production on “The Nightingale,” [...]

  • My Brilliant Friend 2

    'My Brilliant Friend' Team on Expanding the Scope and Vision of Season 2

    In venturing out of the Luzzatti quarter of Naples where most of the first season of “My Brilliant Friend” is set, the second season, subtitled “The Story of a New Name,” breaks new ground in several ways that are key to understanding the show’s overall vision and ambitious aesthetic scope. The eight new episodes based [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad