Netflix Bolsters U.K. Entertainment Formats Team with ‘The Circle’ Executive Producer Daisy Lilley

Netflix is bolstering its global entertainment formats team, hiring “The Circle” exec producer Daisy Lilley to work out of its London office, Variety has confirmed.

Lilley has joined Netflix as a manager in its London-based operation, working closely with former ITV commissioner Ben Kelly.

She reports in to Sean Hancock, Netflix’s U.S.-based director of unscripted originals, and will be responsible for ordering global entertainment formats out of the U.K.

Netflix has stepped up its commissioning of entertainment formats out of the U.K., and recently enjoyed success with “Too Hot to Handle,” a reality dating competition produced by Fremantle-owned U.K. entertainment label Talkback. On May 18, Netlfix also launched “The Big Flower Fight,” produced by the U.K.’s MultiStory Media.

Netflix has also commissioned U.S., Brazilian and French versions of Studio Lambert format “The Circle,” which Lilley developed and then executive produced.

In October, Lilley joined the Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks-run producer Expectation as creative director of entertainment.

She has also spent more than 13 years at ITV Studios where she was executive producer on “I’m a Celebrity” for ITV and series editor on “Love Island” for ITV2. Her series producer credits include the “Come Dine With Me” reboot — “Couples Come Dine With Me” for Channel 4 and “Dancing on Ice” for ITV.

Her producing and directing credits include “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Pride of Britain Awards” and “Piers Morgan Life Stories” for ITV.

Deadline was first to report the story.