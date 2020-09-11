Netflix ‘Transatlantic 473’ Shoot in Prague Shut Down Temporarily After COVID-19 Diagnosis (EXCLUSIVE)

The Prague shoot for Netflix’s German-English film “Transatlantic 473” has been temporarily shut down after an extra tested positive for COVID-19, Variety can reveal.

With the Czech Republic newly red-listed for travel by other European nations following a spike in infection rates — and quarantines now required for those arriving in the country — the shoot, produced by Germany’s Rat Pack and Czech shingle Sirena Film, has paused for two days, sources close to the show have told Variety. The cast and crew are being tested off-site while the extra has been isolated, but it’s understood that production is clear to resume on Monday.

Rat Pack and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Pavlina Zipkova of the Czech Film Commission confirmed the incident, adding that the pause will be “only a couple of days, max.”

A set of safety rules and practices have been adopted by all productions currently shooting in the Czech Republic since they resumed work in May following months of lockdown. Doctors routinely check all cast and crew daily on set, and shoots are also subject to inspection by health authorities.

“These are state institutions and [they have a] right to monitor or check sets,” said Zipkova. She stressed that existing safety checks are thorough and other productions should not be affected.

“It does not represent a huge issue,” Zipkova said. “We have been prepared for the situation since May when we opened. It was important to be prepared in case of a positively tested person.”

“Transatlantic 473” is among the first projects under Netflix’s VP of international film David Kosse. Directed by Peter Thorwath, the film turns on a hijacking aboard an international flight traveling from Berlin to New York. However, the hijacking isn’t as straightforward as it seems, and ends up involving a mother with supernatural powers desperately trying to protect her son. The script is written by Thorwath and Stefan Holtz.

In August, the second season of Victorian fantasy series “Carnival Row,” starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, wrapped its shoot in the Czech Republic, produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. With some 900 people employed, that production was reported as the Czech Republic’s biggest spend to date.

Another ambitious fantasy series, Amazon Prime’s “Wheel of Time,” was interrupted by the Czech lockdown in March but resumed in July.