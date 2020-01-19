Netflix & Sky Strike Multi-Year Deal To Keep Streamer On Service

Comcast-owned pay-TV operator Sky and Netflix have hammered out a new multi-year deal to keep content from the streaming giant on the service.

Under the new deal, customers of Sky’s set-top box service Sky Q will have the option to opt in for Netflix’s basic plan, which is priced locally at £5.99 ($7.99) per month.

To date, Netflix has been available to Sky customers for two years, with the Netflix app offered on the platform as well as select titles from the streaming giant. The new deal is effectively an extension of the arrangement, with the addition of the streamer’s popular basic plan.

The deal will see Sky originals such as “Chernobyl” and “The Third Day,” offered alongside Netflix content, whose recent season of U.K.-originated series “Sex Education” launched Friday.

It is the latest in a series of content partnerships for Sky, which has recently struck content deals with the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Warner Media.

Sky will expand aggressively this year with the backing of Comcast. The pay-TV giant is plotting a major new 14-stage TV and film studio out of Elstree, named Sky Studios.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky UK and Ireland, said: “This is a great start to what is set to be another strong year for Sky. Our customers love Netflix content and our partnership continues to go from strength to strength, we plan to launch new channels and genres, start building our new studio, Sky Studios Elstree, and we’ll have great new and returning Sky originals too. This year our customers will have access to even more great content – all in one place.”