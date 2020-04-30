×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Introducing Variety VIP+
Read Next: Netflix Readies Second African Original, Street Dance Drama ‘JIVA!’

Netflix Readies Second African Original, Street Dance Drama ‘JIVA!’

Jiva! Netflix
Netflix

Netflix is in production on its second original out of Africa, dance drama “JIVA!” out of South Africa.

Produced by Cape Town-based Blue Ice Africa, “JIVA!” follows talented street dancer Ntombi who slowly realizes dancing may be a ticket out of her dead-end job, family drama and turbulent love life.

Busisiwe Ntintili, of The Ntintili Factory, is creator and showrunner of “JIVA!” The award-winning writer, director and producer is responsible for one of South Africa’s highest rated television shows, the Peabody Award-winning drama “Intersexions” and hit movie “Happiness is a Four Letter Word.”

The series is directed by Scottnes L. Smith (“Hear Me Move”), Mandla Dube (“Kalushi”) and Mmambatho Montsho (“Emoyeni”).

Meanwhile, the cast includes break-out star Noxolo Dlamini playing the lead, Candice Modiselle (“Generations”), Sne Mbatha (“So You Think You Can Dance”), Stella Dlangalala (“Funny People Africa”) and veteran actor Tony Kgoroge (“Invictus,” “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”).

Executive producers on the drama include Busisiwe Ntintili, Adam Friedlander and Tebogo Maila.

The new drama follows a second season greenlight for Netflix’s first African original, ‘Queen Sono.’

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad