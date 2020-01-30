Netflix Powers Up Spanish Slate of Originals

MADRID — Netflix announced Thursday in Madrid seven new Spanish Originals: Two series, three features, one documentary and an unscripted title.

The titles confirm a rapid ramp-up in production volume for Netflix in Spain, whose output to date takes in two of the U.S. giant’s standout breakouts in international, not only in Spain but overseas “La Casa de Papel” (Money Heist), “High Seas” and “Elite.”

Netflix Spanish production is already one of the most voluminous in the world with 32 current or upcoming productions, according to a September 2019 analysis. Among the novelties:

* A currently-untitled show, the first series created by renown Spanish film director Daniel Sanchez Arévalo, (“Darkbluealmostblack,” “Cousins”), described as an exciting story of friendship and perseverance. Long-time producer Atípica Films produces for Sanchez Arévalo once more. The series is currently in development.

*”Jaguar,” another new series, starring “Cable Girls’” Blanca Suárez. Spanish powerhouse Bambú Producciones produces the series, set in ‘60s Spain, a hiding place for hundreds of ex-Nazis. Suárez plays a Mauthausen survivor who joins an elite group of Nazi hunters on the trail Skorzeny, known as the most dangerous man in Europe.

*Among new films, Quim Gutierrez and Carmen Machi star in “Amor de madre,” directed by Paco Caballero (“Perdiendo el Este”) a comedy about a left-at-the-altar groom who goes off on his honeymoon with his mother.

*Netflix has also ordered up an untitled romantic comedy from Dani de la Orden, who directed six episodes of “Elite,” about a young man who volunteers at a psychiatric center to re-meet the potential love of his life.

*The third and final new feature, ”Fuimos canciones,” adapting the biography, “Canciones y recuerdos,” by Elisabet Benavent.

Also new is the service’s second Spanish reality series, after “Nailed It! Spain,” “¡A Cantar!,” a singing contest, and a documentary, “La Casa de Papel” about the remarkable phenomenon which “Money Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”) has become.

The new titles also roll off six Annies for Sergio Pablo’s “Klaus,” produced out of Pablos’ SPA Studios in Madrid, and Netflix’s ever greater diversification from its early, iconic YA shows in Spain into ever more diverse demographic fare, as the fastest growing subscriber segments for Netflix are now found among over-45s.

“You have and will continue to support creators betting on diversity in the stories which we make known. Our objective and commitment to the industry is to position Spanish talent as as a worldwide reference,” said Diego Ávalos, VP, original content.

He added: “The technical quality of the teams and high level of the writers confirm that this objective is already partly achieved in the present.

