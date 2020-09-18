Sarah Jones, Giovanni Ribisi, Alexia Landeau Join Cast of Julie Delpy’s ‘On the Verge’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sarah Jones (“Marriage Story”), Giovanni Ribisi (“Avatar”) and Alexia Landeau (“Day Out of Days”) have joined the cast of Julie Delpy’s upcoming dramedy series “On the Verge,” a co-production between Canal Plus and Netflix.

Canal Plus will air the series in France, with Netflix distributing it in the rest of world. The series is being co-developed by Canal Plus’s Original Creation label.

Delpy, who created the series and co-wrote it with Landeau, will also headline “On the Verge” alongside Elisabeth Shue, as previously announced. With Jones, Ribisi and Landeau on board, the key cast is now complete.

“On the Verge” is about four female friends in their late forties — two of them played by Delpy and Shue — who choose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embody their beliefs and values.

The 12-episode series is being executive produced by Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler at The Film TV, Rola Bauer, and Olivier Gauriat at Barnstormer.

“On the Verge” marks Delpy’s first foray into TV drama. Delpy is best known for her work in front of and behind the camera on Richard Linklater’s trilogy “Before Sunrise,” “Before Sunset” and “Before Midnight.” Delpy also co-wrote the scripts of all three movies which earned her Oscar nominations for “Before Midnight” and “Before Sunset.”

Delpy most recently directed the motherhood-themed drama “My Zoe,” which world premiered in the Platform section at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019.

The L.A.-based filmmaker has also showcased her talent for comedy and satire through her work, especially with her French-language films “Two Days in Paris” and “Two Days in New York.”