Netflix Orders New Italian Original Series ‘Generation 56K’ From ITV-Backed Cattleya

Netflix has ordered a new Italian original series titled “Generation 56K” from Cattleya, the Italian “Gomorrah” producer, backed by the U.K.’s ITV Studios.

The eight-episode show is made in collaboration with The Jackal, a collective of Italian comedians that launched on YouTube more than a decade ago and have since entered the mainstream having made several films and worked with public broadcaster RAI.

The series, which targets thirty-somethings, revolves around a group of teens who in the late aughts were “overwhelmed by the arrival of the internet on the threshold of adolescence,” according to promotional materials. The title refers to the watershed dial-up modem speed of new generation modems in the latter 2000s.

The show focuses on two central characters named Daniel and Matilda who have known each other since adolescence and fell in love as adults. “All episodes in the series intertwine two timelines, two points of view, two phases of the same story of love and friendship that started in 1998 and continues to the present day,” according to a Netflix synopsis.

The show is based on an original idea by The Jackal founder Francesco Ebbasta, who will direct four episodes, while the other four will be directed by Alessio Maria Federici (“Uno di Famiglia”).

Shooting is already underway, attesting to the fact that Italian production is forging ahead despite new coronavirus-related restrictions. The show’s production will take place in Rome, the island of Procida and Naples.

Cattleya, which is Italy’s leading independent production company, recently wrapped the third and final season of Netflix’s first Italian original, the crimer “Suburra,” and has made several other series and films with the U.S. streaming giant, including teen romancer “Summertime,” a second season of which has been greenlit.