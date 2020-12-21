Netflix, HBO and DAZN Unveil New Spanish Originals – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Netflix, HBO and DAZN all announce new Spanish originals, Disney Plus orders a nature series from Warner Bros. International Television’s Wall to Wall in the U.K., Beta Film sells “Lois van Beethoven” around the world, the BBC opens applications for its Assistant Producer Accelerator Program and Channel 4 reveals record growth among young audiences.

SERIES

Netflix Spain has announced a new original series, “Tú no eres especial” (You Aren’t Special), from local producers Oria Films (“No tengas miedo”).

The series is created by Estíbaliz Burgaleta, script coordinator for the Movistar Plus Spanish remake of “Skam,” and will be executive produced by Oria Films co-founder Puy Oria. “Tú no eres especial” will film in the autonomous community of Navarre, which has become a hotbed of production activity over the past three years thanks to highly competitive rebates and tax credits.

Set in the fictional town of Salavarría, the comedy series follows teenager Amaia, forced to move from her comfortable surroundings in the high energy city of Barcelona to a sleepy village with little to offer a young woman. That is, until Amaia realizes she has inherited her grandmother’s powers of witchcraft.

Production is set for 2021 and Oria is currently scouting locations.

*****

HBO España announced its own Spanish original over the weekend, the company’s sixth from the country, “Todo lo otro” (Everything Else), directed and starring veteran Spanish TV writer-director Abril Zamora (“The Life Ahead,” “Elite”).

Produced by Producciones Mandarina, a Mediaset España company and part of Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, the series offers an unfiltered and non-judgmental look into the lives of thirty-somethings trapped in relationships that look far different than what they’d hoped for.

Filming will begin in 2021, with the series scheduled to drop before the year’s end.

Abril Zamora Credit: Begona Rivas

STREAMING

Not to be outdone, Disney Plus has announced its own European original series, this time out of the U.K., in “Growing Up Animal” from Warner Bros International Television company Wall to Wall, as announced by Variety sister publication Deadline.

The six-part series will track life cycles of popular animals from around the world, with each episode focused on one animal and its mother.

For Wall to Wall, “Growing Up Animal” follows successes such as Apple TV Plus’ “Becoming You” and the long-running BAFTA-nominated series “Who Do You Think You Are?”. The company is currently producing “Killers Of The Cosmos” for Discovery’s Science Channel.

SPORTS

Global sports streamer DAZN has unveiled a new series documenting the unique story of a small soccer club on the Spanish island of Ibiza which is run by ambitious Spanish businessman Amadeo Salvo and his brothers David and Lalo.

“Club Ibiza: The Sessions” offers an inside look at the unorthodox methods employed by the club’s management from recruiting, gameday atmosphere and playing style as they push to earn promotion to Spain’s top soccer competition, La Liga. The five-part series includes interviews with the Salvo brothers and Italian soccer superstar Marco Borriello who, having featured for Milan and Juventus at his peak, spent the final year of his career with the team, as well as Ibiza-born DJs Anna Tur and Manu Gonzalez, die-hard fans and contributors to the club’s party atmosphere.

“Club Ibiza: The Sessions” will launch in DAZN’s established markets on Dec. 25 and rollout on the global platform in January.

SALES

Marking composer Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Beta Film has announced a raft of global sales for the biographical movie “Lois van Beethoven,” directed by Niki Stein.

Produced by Eikon Media for ARD Degeto/WDR/ORF, the series is billed as a “coming-of-genius” drama starring Tobias Moretti (“A Hidden Life”) in the titular role.

“Louis van Beethoven” has sold to 35 territories so far, including to Sky in Italy, Filmin in Spain, RTP in Portugal, Lithuania’s LRT, MTVA in Hungary, HRT in Croatia, CT in the Czech Republic and Kultura in Russia. Additionally, Film Momentum has picked up the film for the U.S., Canada and MVS for several Latin American territories.

TALENT

BBC Studios Production has launched the application process for its new Assistant Producer Accelerator Program, developed in line with stated on and off-screen diversity and inclusion commitments announced earlier this month by Ralph Lee, director of content at the company.

Through the program, 14 one-year contracts are offered to researchers looking to become assistant producers. Candidates will be backed with bespoke training and mentoring followed by job placement in their chosen genre.

According to the BBC posting, the company is looking to cast the widest net possible and “applicants from underrepresented groups including those with a disability, those from ethnic minorities, lower income groups, LGBTQ+ community and different backgrounds are being encouraged to apply.”

GROWTH

Driven by a combination of returning favorites and new hits, U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s linear viewing share is up 4% while streamer All 4’s viewership has risen by 30%, particularly among young audiences.

Channel 4’s linear viewing share among the 16-34 age group grew 9% from 2019. In peak time (8-11pm) share among young audiences grew by 15% versus 2019. Channel 4’s share of viewing among Black and minority ethnic audiences has also grown by 3% over 2020.

Hit titles include “The Great British Bake Off,” “Taskmaster,” “Deadwater Fell,” “Murder in the Outback,” and “Gogglebox.”