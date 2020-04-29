Netflix Boards Danish Political Drama ‘Borgen’ For New Season, Adds All Seasons to Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Hit political drama “Borgen” is not only gearing up for a fourth outing, but all seasons are coming to Netflix.

Following a deal between the streaming giant and Danish public broadcaster DR, all three seasons of the show, which originally aired from 2010-2013, will land on Netflix later this year, followed by a new fourth season of the hit drama in 2022.

DR revealed Wednesday that a new season will premiere on the broadcaster, followed by a global premiere on Netflix. The show — which follows a centrist politician’s journey to become the first female Prime Minister of Denmark — reunites creator Adam Price as well as lead actresses Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Katrine Fønsmark.

The show gained traction internationally when it was picked up by U.K. public broadcaster BBC, which aired the show on BBC Four, as well as in the U.S. by cable channel Link TV. “Borgen” is often cited as one of the first break-out international dramas, and paved the way for a wave of Scandi dramas that followed in its path to international acclaim.

“Borgen” will be produced by creator Price’s Danish production outfit SAM Productions, and is again written by Price. Executive producer is Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen (“Antichrist,” “Melancholia”) and the producer is Stine Meldgaard Madsen (“Ragnarok,” “Something’s Rockin’”).

The new season of the show follows Nyborg, her staff and the media tasked with covering her in her new role as foreign minister. The show will also follow former head of press Fønsmark’ journey as she returns to journalism as the news director for a large, nationwide television station.

Christian Rank, drama director for DR, said: “’Borgen’ is a unique Danish story about the political and personal drama that unfolds among the people in charge of leading our country. We are very excited that we in partnership with Netflix are able to bring ‘Borgen’ and its characters back to life. We look forward to revisiting the universe and the characters to tell a current and highly topical story about a hot political topic with international implications.’’

Lina Brouneus, director of co-productions and acquisitions at Netflix, added: ”Ten years ago, ‘Borgen’ helped redefine the global television landscape, showing that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are immensely proud to partner with DR and the whole creative team to bring this worldwide phenomenon back and to give Borgen’s legion of fans the chance to be gripped once again.’’