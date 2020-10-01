NENT Group Orders Yellow Bird-Produced Series ‘Two Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

NENT Group, the Nordic region’s leading streaming company, has ordered “Two Sisters,” a series based on the bestselling novels by Sweden’s high-profile media personalities Hannah Widell and Amanda Schulman.

Yellow Bird, the banner behind “Millennium” and “Wallander,” is producing the eight-part show. “Two Sisters” will premiere exclusively on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service across the Nordic and Baltic regions in 2021.

“Two Sisters” (“Två systrar”) was created and directed by Julia Lindström (“Hjerteslag”) and written by Amy Black Ndiaye (Wisting’). The series is produced by Alexia Wennberg, Cecilia Forsberg and Georgie Mathew at Yellow Bird, and filming started this week in Stockholm.

“Two Sisters” explores the diverging lives of young Stockholm siblings Alicia (Dilan Gwyn, “Love Me”) and Vanessa (Julia Ragnarsson, “My Aunt in Sarajevo”) as they climb the career ladder, fall in love and realise that growing up can also mean growing apart.

“More than 200,000 Instagram followers and 400 podcast episodes show the incredible reach of Hannah Widell and Amanda Schulman, and we expect huge interest in Viaplay’s pioneering adaptation of their hit novels,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group Chief Content Officer.

“‘Two Sisters’ blends light and darkness while asking just how far we are responsible for those we love. This is a sharp and relevant story told by some of the Nordic region’s most talented female creators, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Wallestam.

“Two Sisters” marks the first time their books have been adapted into a series. “Alicia and Vanessa are two characters very close to our hearts, and ever since writing page one, we’ve looked forward to bringing their loves and struggles to life on the screen,” said Widell.

NENT Group’s slate of recently announced originals include “Thunder in My Heart,” “Furia,” “Close to Me,” “Try Hard” and “Max Anger,” among others. By the end of 2020, the streaming company will have premiered at least 30 original productions.