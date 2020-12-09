National Geographic Orders NASA Series ‘Return To The Moon’ From ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ Producer Lightbox

National Geographic has commissioned event series “Return To The Moon” (working title), which will chronicle NASA’s historic Artemis program that will see a woman step on the lunar surface for the first time.

Named after Greek mythology’s goddess of the moon, National Geographic will take a comprehensive look at the mission, using all of its print and digital storytelling platforms to invest in extensive, multi-year coverage of NASA’s journey.

The series will be produced by Lightbox, the company co-founded by Simon Chinn, double Oscar winner for “Searching for Sugar Man” and “Man on Wire,” and Jonathan Chinn, double Primetime Emmy winner for “LA 92” and “American High.” The Chinns will serve as executive producers alongside Emmy-nominated producer Suzanne Lavery (“Cajun Navy”), with Simon Raikes executive producing for National Geographic.

Sundance winner Jerry Rothwell (“The Reason I Jump”) is the series director.

“For more than 130 years, National Geographic has created a legacy of bringing landmark stories and achievements to world audiences,” said Courteney Monroe, president of content for National Geographic. “With extensive access to this history-making mission, we can once again inspire the world with a story of courage, imagination, passion and self-sacrifice through the eyes and the hearts of the Artemis team.”

The series will track the Artemis program right up to the moment NASA lands the first woman and the next man on the moon. Shooting across four years, from now until the lunar landing launch, it will follow the progress of the mission, through Artemis I’s orbit of the moon, Artemis II’s crewed flight around the Moon and ultimately Artemis III’s lunar landings and return to Earth.

“‘Return To The Moon’ has an astonishing human drama at its heart: a new and diverse generation of astronauts preparing to embark on the most extraordinary journey of their lives,” said Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn.

“By bringing our feature documentary background and sensibility to their stories, our focus will be on the intimate and often high-stakes emotional moments that no-one else will capture as the spotlight of the world falls on this pioneering endeavor, which will include the first woman stepping onto the lunar surface. We are thrilled to be working with NASA and National Geographic to bring this epic story to a global audience.”

Jerry Rothwell added, “I hope that by following the journey of the first woman to step on the moon, more than 50 years after the first Apollo landing, this series will inspire a new generation of young people to dream without limits. We’re excited for the Artemis generation.”