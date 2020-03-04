×

MTV's 'Are You the One?' Headed to Germany

ARE YOU THE ONE SEASON 8
Viacom Intl. Studios has signed a deal with German broadcaster RTL’s TV Now SVOD service for a local adaptation of dating gameshow format “Are You the One?”

It’s Viacom’s second format deal with RTL exclusively for TV Now after last year’s sale of the dating show “Finding Prince Charming,” which has already been renewed for a second season.

“Are You the One?” premiered on MTV in the U.S. in 2014 and is now in its eighth season. The reality gameshow brings together 20 single men and women looking to hook up. Pre-matched by dating experts, the singles have 10 attempts to work out the 10 perfect matches in the hope of sharing a huge cash prize.

The German version will be the sixth international adaption of the format following versions produced in Mexico, Brazil, Sweden, Denmark and France, where a fourth season is in production. Produced by RTL Studios, the 10 60-minute episodes will shoot in South Africa and air later this year.

Expressing confidence that the show would be a hit with German viewers, Laura Burrell, Viacom Intl. Studios’ head of formats, described “Are You The One?” as “one of the most adaptable, relatable and irresistible dating formats of recent years.”

“Prince Charming,” which first aired on TV Now last year, recently won a 2020 Grimme Award – one of the most prestigious prizes for German television. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Cologne-based Seapoint, a subsidiary of Jan Mojto’s Beta Film, will again produce the nine-episode “Prince Charming,” which will likewise air later this year on TV Now. The first season of the show, meanwhile, is set to air on RTL’s free-TV affiliate Vox this spring.

