MTV International Reboots ‘Cribs’ For Global Launch, U.S. Version Debuting in 2021 (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV International is rebooting iconic format “MTV Cribs,” with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, Nickelodeon personality and singer JoJo Siwa, former “Glee” star Kevin McHale and British singer Stefflon Don.

The global launch follows something of a warm-up for “Cribs” in the last year. The show received a U.K. adaptation in September 2019, followed by this summer’s “MTV Cribs: Footballers Stay Home,” which was filmed remotely during the global pandemic. Snapchat also rebooted the format in the U.S. for a short-form series back in 2017.

The show, which is in many ways tailor-made for lockdown programming, takes viewers inside celebrity homes, with high-profile stars greeting the camera at their front doors, and providing intimate tours of various rooms and highlighting prized possessions. “Cribs” first debuted in 2000 and ran for 13 seasons. By 2005, the show had visited around 185 homes of celebrities including Destiny’s Child, Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey.

“As we spend more time at home this year, our fascination with where and how others live is growing,” said Craig Orr, vice president of original content and development for youth and entertainment at ViacomCBS Networks International. “’MTV Cribs’ continues to connect our worldwide audiences with their favorite stars as they welcome us into their homes for an exclusive tour. This is pure property porn escapism at its most fabulous.”

The new show (8 x 30’) is produced by Viacom International Studios U.K. and executive produced by Kate Amarnani of Viacom International Studios U.K., and Craig Orr and Rebecca Hewett of MTV International. The series is commissioned by Orr and Kerry Taylor.

Stateside, MTV will also premiere a U.S. version of the show early next year.

In addition to Jenner, McHale, Siwa and Stefflon Don, “MTV Cribs” will also feature “Selling Sunset’s” Christine Quinn, “The Vamps” member Bradley Simpson, “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” Alyssa Edwards and British reality star Gemma Collins.

The show will provide an exclusive look inside Jenner’s lavish Malibu residence as she shows off favorite wardrobe pieces, including the outfit from her Vanity Fair cover debut. Meanwhile, Stefflon Don’s U.K. abode features an English fruit garden, while Quinn’s Los Angeles mansion has a backyard tiger and Siwa’s home boasts a snack oasis and “merch” room.

“I’m pumped to bring MTV fans into the colorful world of JoJo — complete with my most memorable outfits and the slime game room of my dreams,” said Siwa.

“What a dream to be included in this iconic classic,” said Quinn. “As a top selling broker I’m always spotlighting other people’s homes to the world, but now MTV International is giving you an exclusive look inside my newly redone home — and let’s get one thing clear — in my house, it’s my rules. Expect the unexpected.”

“MTV Cribs” will debut on the network’s international channels on Oct. 26 at 8pm BST.

(Pictured: Kevin McHale, Caitlyn Jenner, Stefflon Don, JoJo Siwa)