MTV International Launches Black Lives Matter Series Featuring Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock

MTV International has launched “MTV Generation Change: Black Lives Matter,” a 10-part short-form series designed to support the global Black Lives Matter movement.

The series features international artists, reality stars and change makers including Leigh-Anne Pinnock from British girl group Little Mix, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, singer/songwriter Ray BLK, reality TV star Nathan Henry, model Duckie Thot, rapper Serious Klein and more as they tackle issues affecting Black youth today and speak about their experiences and what it takes to create positive change.

It rolls out on MTV International’s social platforms Aug. 26, and on U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 and BET International platforms shortly after.

MTV has also commissioned additional “Generation Change” short-form episodes to debut in the year, focusing on equality, global health and the environment.

The MTV Generation Change campaign spotlights important issues, globally and locally, and has covered topics such as climate change, LGBTQ+ rights, refugee rights, racial injustice, mental health, disabilities, economic inequality and child marriage. It recently launched a youth activist-led digital series called “Need to Know: 3 Things in Isolation” on MTV social platforms across 20 countries. It highlighted the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presents to youth efforts to drive change around the world and discussed topics ranging from mental health to climate change. The series has had 1.5 million views to date.

“MTV Generation Change: Black Lives Matter” was spearheaded by Black creators led by senior producer Amie Parker-Williams, and includes Samiat Pedro, Tyrell Charles and Shamar Bean. The series was also supported by digital content producer Emily Hooley and executive producers Jonathan Pascoe for MTV International and Tanya Malcolm-Revell for the ViacomCBS Networks International social impact team.