×

Movistar Plus to Shoot Alejandro Hernandez’ ‘Habanos’ in Cuba

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alejandro Hernández © Enrique Cidoncha
CREDIT: © Enrique Cidoncha

MADRID —  Ever expanding the geographic reach of its drama series, Spain’s Movistar Plus’ announced Thursday  that it will go into production this year on the Cuba-set “Habanos,” written and led creatively by Alejandro Hernandez, a rising star on Spain’s premium content scene.

A co-scribe on Mariano Barroso’s “What the Future Holds,” held by many critics to be Movistar Plus’ best series to date, Hernández also co-wrote Alejandro Amenabar’s recent movie hit “While at War” and Barroso’s upcoming “La Linea Invisible,” both for Movistar Plus, as well as Netflix’s “Criminal: Spain.”

A Movistar Plus Original Series, “Habanos” is produced by José María Morales at Wanda Films and Cuban film-TV agency ICAIC.

Hernandez co-wrote “Habanos” with film director Manuel Martín Cuenca, extending a partnership which takes in Martín Cuenca’s newest film, “La hija,” and “El autor” and goes back to the director’s 2001 docu-feature “El juego de Cuba.”

“Habanos” returns Hernández” to his native Cuba, in the 1930s, the golden age of Cuban cigars, as Spanish actor Carlos Ramos accepts an offer from a young Andalusian business man to travel to Cuban and pretend he’s the entrepreneur. Ramos lives for two months in the lap of luxury as a guest of Los Lahera who own one of the best tobacco plantations in Cuba, and whose U.S. college educated daughter Hilda aims to launch Cuba’s first gourmet habanos: the Prestige.

“Suddenly, what seemed an easy plan becomes a nightmare. Nobody can live a life of such privilege and accept overnight that none of it belongs to you,” says Hernández.

“We know Tony Soprano smoked Cohibas, Winston Churchill adored Romeo and Juliets and J.F. Kennedy signed the trade embargo against Cuba, having bought himself a thousand Petit Coronas from H Upmann,” he added.

“But the universe surrounding the production and culture of tobacco remains unknown, though as fascinating and artesian as that of the best wines.”

What better background, he argues, for “an epic six-part series, packed with adventure, impossible love and revolution, in short, a portrait of Cuba with its virtues, miseries, desires and weaknesses.”

More TV

  • Alejandro Hernández © Enrique Cidoncha

    Movistar Plus to Shoot Alejandro Hernandez’ ‘Habanos’ in Cuba

    MADRID —  Ever expanding the geographic reach of its drama series, Spain’s Movistar Plus’ announced Thursday  that it will go into production this year on the Cuba-set “Habanos,” written and led creatively by Alejandro Hernandez, a rising star on Spain’s premium content scene. A co-scribe on Mariano Barroso’s “What the Future Holds,” held by many [...]

  • Motiv: Max ConzeFoto: © ProSiebenSat.1/Martin SaumweberDieses

    Digital Business, Productions Boost ProSiebenSat.1's 2019 Profit, Revenue

    Due in part to its strong production activities and growing digital business, German broadcasting group ProSiebenSat.1 saw a 3% increase in revenue and a 65% boost in profit in 2019, despite a weakening TV ad market. The Munich-based company, which counts the transatlantic production group Red Arrow Studios among its many assets, on Thursday posted [...]

  • Carolyn McCall

    ITV Earnings: CEO Shrugs off BBC Director-General Role, BritBox to Launch in Australia

    Carolyn McCall, CEO of U.K. broadcaster ITV, has quashed any speculation around a run for the BBC’s top job. In an earnings call following the release of ITV’s full-year results on Thursday, the executive was asked about any ambitions to potentially succeed BBC director general Tony Hall, who will depart the role by July. McCall’s [...]

  • SXSW

    Netflix Cancels SXSW 2020 Screenings, Panels Amid Coronavirus Fears (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix is the latest company to pull out of SXSW 2020, a source familiar with the situation tells Variety, canceling five film screenings and a panel for #BlackExcellence. Screenings of five films have been canceled, including feature film “Uncorked,” and four documentaries: “A Secret Love,” “L.A. Originals,” “Mucho Mucho Amor,” “Have a Good Trip: Adventures [...]

  • Jon Seda seen at the NBC/Universal

    Jon Seda to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘La Brea’

    Jon Seda could well be starring in yet another NBC series. The actor, who is best known for his recent role in NBC’s “Chicago” franchise, has been cast alongside Michael Raymond-James and Natalie Zea in “La Brea,” a drama pilot which hails from writer and executive producer David Appelbaum. In the prospective series, when a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad