‘Moominvalley’ Gets Season 3 Pickup at YLE, Sky – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, “Moominvalley” gets a third season commission; Abacus Media Rights sells “Trickster” in the U.S.; “The Last Journey of the Vikings” to dock at various destinations; Channel 4 and Curious Films announce Caroline Flack documentary special; Talpa Entertainment hires and Jellyfish Studios promotes.

ANIMATION

Gutsy Animation’s global hit “Moominvalley” has been picked up for a third season at Finland’s YLE and Sky in the U.K. International Emmy-nominated and a hit at international festivals such as Banff and Shanghai, the series adapts Finnish-Swedish author and artist Tove Jansson’s popular “Moomin” kids stories.

“Moominvalley” vets Sara Barbas (“Wallace and Gromit and the Curse of the Were-Rabbit”), Nigel Davies (“Shaun the Sheep”), Darren Robbie (“Doc McStuffins”) and Jay Grace (The Farmer’s Llamas) return to direct for Season 3. The series’ voice acting cast includes the likes of Rosamund Pike, Bel Powley, Warwick Davis, Matt Berry, Akiya Henry and Jennifer Saunders, to be joined in Season 3 by Chance Perdomo (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) and Jack Rowan (“Peaky Blinders”).

Season 3 will air on Sky One, streaming service NOW TV, the Sky Kids app and on demand in the U.K. and Ireland.

SALES

Abacus Media Rights has closed major North American deals for upcoming Canadian CBC supernatural drama “Trickster” with The CW, AMC Networks’ Sundance Now and Shudder.

Based on Eden Robinson’s trilogy “Son of a Trickster,” the series world premiered at Toronto Film Festival in September, heating up interest from potential broadcasters. The series’ U.S. premiere is scheduled for Jan. 12 on The CW Network before heading to AMC’s Sundance Now and Shudder, which will air an extended director’s cut of the series once its linear broadcast run has finished.

Canadian producers Sienna Films and Streel Films produce, with Season 2 already greenlit at CBC. The series previously sold to Sky in the U.K. (SyFy), NITV and SBS On Demand in Australia and Globoplay in Brazil.

“Trickster” Credit: Abacus Media Rights

*****

Four-part documentary series “The Last Journey of the Vikings” is headed abroad after a raft of sales by NENT Studios UK. Deals were struck with Rai in Italy, GEO Television (RTL) in Germany, Discovery in Spain and SBS in Australia.

From Mopar Studios, “The Last Journey of the Vikings” is also backed by NENT Group, France Télévisions and NENT Studios UK as a Viaplay Original. Filmed in Ireland, the high-end documentary tracks the history of the Vikings from the end of the sixth century to the Norman conquest of England in 1066, offering new perspectives on the Norsemen’s role in forming European history.

“Last Journey of the Vikings” Credit: NENT Studios UK

DOCUMENTARY

Channel 4 and Curious Films have teamed on a special commemorating the life and legacy of U.K. television and radio presenter Caroline Flack (“I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW!” “The Xtra Factor”), who died in August of this year.

Featuring friends, family and colleagues who were close to Flack, the one-hour special will reveal the woman behind the public persona while spotlighting the immense pressure that came with her fame, and how it affected her.

Becky Cadman and Lee McMurray commissioned the special for Channel 4 Factual Entertainment. It’s produced by Curious Films, with BAFTA winner Charlie Russell directing and Dov Freedman as executive producer.

HIRING

John de Mol’s Talpa Entertainment Productions has appointed former ITV Studios executive Sebastian van Barneveld as director of international distribution. In the new role, Van Barneveld will head global sales and distribution for the company, focusing on establishing and growing international partnerships.

After parting with ITV last year, Talpa has continued its work developing and producing formats in the Netherlands such as “Split Screen” and “Hit the Road.” According to de Mol, now is the time for the company to build a distribution arm for these new assets.

*****

U.K. effects company Jellyfish Pictures has promoted Matthew Bristowe to managing director and Sarah Tanner to director of operations at the company’s London offices, reporting to founder and CEO, Phil Dobree.

Bristow joined the company last year as director of operations. In his new role, he will handle day to day management of the company and is tasked with growing revenues across the company’s VFX, art department and feature animation business. Tanner has been with Jellyfish since 2017. Her promotion officially recognizes the work she did in moving the company into a new studio and leading the shift to remote working during the COVID crisis. She will now oversee all operations and resources in addition to her current HR responsibilities.

To support the two in their new roles, Jellyfish has hired Martin Weaver as head of infrastructure and Eva Kilikitas as new HR manager.