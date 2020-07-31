Netflix Reveals Fifth and Final Season of ‘Money Heist’

Netflix has revealed that the platform’s most successful Spanish-language series “Money Heist” (“Casa de papel”) will end with the conclusion of Part 5, tweeting on Friday that “The heist comes to an end.”

Shooting is set to begin soon in Spain, Denmark and Portugal, with actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre, a Netflix alum of “Narcos” and “Sense8,” and Patrick Criado, most recently in Movistar Plus’ most-viewed original series “The Invisible Line,” joining the established and now iconic cast featuring Úrsula Coberó (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituño (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) among others.

Alex Pina, Patrick Criado and Miguel Ángel Silvestre Credit: Netflix

“We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” said creator and showrunner Alex Pina. “How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of ‘La Casa de Papel.’ The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Jesús Colmenar will executive produce with Alex Pina finishing his run as executive producer and Showrunner along with Cristina López Ferraz who will once again fill the role of director of production. Javier Gómez Santander will head writer and co-produce with DoP Migue Amodeo and Esther Martínez-Lobato.

Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Álex Rodrigo will direct.

