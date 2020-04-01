Mediterráneo Returns to MipTV Drama Buyers Summit with Procedural ‘Disappeared’

Missing persons cop drama series “Desaparecidos, la serie” (“Disappeared”), produced in collaboration with César Benítez’s Plano a Plano, marks Mediterráneo’s return to MipTV Drama Buyers Summit, albeit in a virtual format.

Mediterráneo, Mediaset España’s sales and distribution arm, brought to the 2019 edition dark comedy series “Señoras del (h)Ampa” (“Dangerous Moms”), which won the Coup de Coeur Prize.

With a 13-episode first season completed, filmed in 4k, “Disappeared” was created by seasoned Spanish writer-producer Curro Royo (“Hernán,” “Remember When”).

“From the beginning, alongside Plano a Plano, we bet on a classic procedural series in its structure and so it is in each chapter,” said Arantxa Écija, Mediaset España head of Fiction.

“As a differential feature, in the series the police work unites with the collaboration of a supporting and disseminating information organization. In addition, in the biography of the protagonists everyone has a disappearance behind them that makes them get involved in a very emotional way in the cases that arise,” she says.

“The emotions and feelings of our protagonists are always present in the series and the viewer will accompany them, besides knowing and following each chapter plot,” she adds.

Mediaset España productions “Drug Squad: Costa del Sol” and “I Know Who You Are” were also chosen at previous MipTV Drama Buyers Summit editions.

“As we have done in previous years, the MipTV Drama Buyers Summit is an excellent opportunity to present our product to the international market but it is too early to have closed deals. However, the reactions we have received from our clients are very positive,” says Mediterráneo deputy director, Silvia Cotino.

“’Disappeared”s production level and cinematography goes one step further and endows this classic procedural with a personal, realistic and natural aura,” she adds.

“The situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic set us in a moment of uncertainty, in which the channels’ timings are focused on their programming adjustments but we hope to be able to communicate first deals soon. Being a completely finished production, we have the capacity to react quickly to the interest of any operator,” she says.

“Disappeared” tells the story of Sonia Ledesma (played by “Los nuestros’” Michelle Calvó), a police inspector who joins Group 2 of the Central Brigade, directed by veteran chief inspector Santiago Abad (Juan Echanove, “Remember When”).

Affected herself by the drama of the disappearance of someone close to her, Ledesma finds in her colleagues Rodrigo (Maxi Iglesias), Sebas (Chani Martín), and Azhar (Amanda Ríos) a new family who try to solve various cases.

To achieve this, they have the collaboration of Help Disappeared, an NGO directed by Carmen Fuentes (Elvira Mínguez). The relationship between Fuentes and Group 2 goes beyond professional since Santiago was in charge of investigating the disappearance of her son years ago.

Madrid-based company Plano a Plano has produced some of the most successful Mediaset España TV series in recent years such as thrillers “El Príncipe” and “Unauthorized Living.”

Another Plano a Plano production, comedy drama “Benidorm,” commissioned by Atresmedia, has also been selected to play at MipTV Drama Buyers Summit 2020.