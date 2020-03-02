×

MipTV Organizers ‘Monitor the Rapidly Evolving Situation’

Reed Midem, the organizer of TV conference and market MipTV, said Monday it is “monitoring the situation” after the French government banned indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people as part of efforts to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak. Last year, 9,500 attended MipTV.

France has reported 130 cases of the Covid-19 disease. Two people have died. The first case of coronavirus in Cannes was reported last Friday.

In a statement Reed Midem said it is “monitoring the situation related to the coronavirus following new guidelines issued by the French government on February 29.”

Approached by Variety for comment, a Reed Midem spokesman added: “We continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation.”

One issue for Reed Midem is that it has made major changes to the layout of this year’s MipTV, moving all outdoor stands inside and concentrating the event across three floors as part of a bid to reinvigorate the market. Bringing such a large event entirely indoors could, however, prove problematic given France’s decision to ban large-scale indoor gatherings.

Reed Midem has already postponed the 2020 edition of its international property event, Mipim, from March 10-13 to June 2-5, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Many events have already been affected in France by the virus. The Paris half-marathon, which was due to be held on Sunday, was canceled, as was a street dance performance at AccorHotels Arena, and the Louvre museum remains closed after shutting on Sunday due to concerns about the outbreak. A book fair was also canceled in Paris recently.

