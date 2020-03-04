×

MipTV Canceled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Canneseries Postponed to MIPCOM

After days of uncertainty, French conference organizer Reed Midem has officially canceled MipTV, its TV market in Cannes, and postponed drama sidebar Canneseries, as France steps up efforts to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Reed Midem informed both attendees and clients, including exhibitors, in one fell swoop on Wednesday afternoon. Variety understands that the business may have been delaying the decision to cancel until it was officially requested to do so by the French government, which would have allowed them to claim on insurance.

The cancellation marks another big blow for both Cannes and Reed Midem, which had to move Mipim, its real estate showcase initially scheduled to take place March 10-13 in Cannes, to June 2-5, where it will coincide with music industry conference Midem.

However, unlike with Mipim, it wasn’t as feasible for MipTV to be postponed due to its festival component, Canneseries, and the difficulty in getting high-profile guests to reschedule their trips.

Canneseries will now take place alongside MIPCOM (Oct. 12-15), running from Oct. 9-14. Meanwhile, organizers have said MipTV will return next April, alongside a fourth edition of Canneseries.

Reed Midem said in its memo: “In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about travelling at this time. Rescheduling MipTV in the coming months is not feasible, so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel MipTV for 2020.

“The well-being of our clients, partners and staff is our priority. We are grateful to clients for their support and constructive input during this challenging period. We look forward to welcoming everyone to MIPCOM in October 12-15 and we are delighted that Canneseries will be at our side again this year.”

MipTV keynotes this year included Sony Pictures Television president Wayne Garvie and Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon. Sky chief executive Jeremy Darroch was also set to receive a sustainability award.

For Canneseries, David Hasselhoff (“Baywatch”), up-and-coming actor Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”) and “Transparent” star Judith Light were expected to receive honorary tributes, while producer Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead”) and rocker Steward Copeland were among the guests who were supposed to take part in the jury. Among the shows that were expected to have their international premieres were AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” Amazon Prime’s “Upload” and Apple TV’s “Trying.”

This edition of MipTV, which was supposed to highlight Korea as its country of honor, was meant to roll out a new Palais-centralized layout. As part of a bid to reinvigorate the market, organizers had planned to move all outdoor stands inside and concentrate the event across three floors to generate more foot traffic and create a more vibrant atmosphere.

However, bringing such a large event entirely indoors proved even more problematic given France’s ban on large-scale indoor gatherings.

MipTV’s cancellation follows the French government’s ban of indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people, declared by France’s health minister. Last year, MipTV welcomed 9,500 attendees. France has reported 212 cases of the Covid-19 disease, and four people have died. The first case of coronavirus in Cannes was reported on Friday.

