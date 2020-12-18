MipTV Market in April to Go Virtual

The 58th edition of Cannes TV market MipTV, set to run from April 12, will be a virtual affair.

Organizer Reed Midem confirmed their plans on Friday, noting that sister events MipDoc and MipFormats will also become virtual events. Further details of Digital MipTV 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks, said Reed Midem. What’s still unclear is whether the digital shift is a temporary solution for 2021 or whether it could be the new normal for the spring market, which has struggled in recent years to draw global attendees.

Fall TV confab Mipcom, which is still the go-to industry event for the international community, will go ahead as planned as a physical event from Oct. 11-14, with a digital component running alongside.

“The decision to hold MIPTV 2021 online is due to the ongoing uncertainty over COVID-19,” said Laurine Garaude, television division director for Reed Midem, and Lucy Smith, deputy television division director, in a joint letter.

However, the executive also noted in her memo to industry delegates that MipTV has maintained the reservation of its scheduled dates at the Palais des Festivals during MipTV week and, “if conditions improve sufficiently by early 2021, our ambition would be to hold a small, in-person screenings-based event in Cannes to complement the digital edition.”

The fourth edition of drama festival Canneseries will take place in person at the Palais, as scheduled, from April 9-14.

More to come.