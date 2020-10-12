Top 15 International Dramas at Mipcom

Despite the coronavirus production hiatus, there’s a wealth of international dramas launching at 2020 Mipcom. From Australia to the U.K., Variety rounds up 15 of the most anticipated international series debuting at the market.

Alice (U.K.)

“The Durrells” writer Simon Nye and star Keeley Hawes reteam for this black comedy about a woman coming to terms with the death of her husband. Nigel Havers and Joanna Lumley co-star.

Broadcaster: ITV; Distributor: StudioCanal

Alive and Kicking (Spain)

A coming-of-age tale about four teens escaping a psychiatric institution, “Alive and Kicking” is a YA drama that’s billed as a cross between “Stand by Me” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” – aiming to break down prejudices about teen mental health.

Broadcaster: Movistar Plus; Distributor: BetaFilm

Anna (Italy)

Adapted and directed by Niccolò Ammaniti from his acclaimed novel, this post-apocalyptic tale depicts a ravaged Sicily after an epidemic has wiped out adults, leaving the under-14s to fend for themselves – among them Anna and her brother.

Broadcaster: Sky Italia; Distributor: Fremantle

Boys (U.K.)

The latest drama from “Years and Years” and “Queer as Folk” creator Russell T. Davies is the story of three young gay men beginning a new life in London against the backdrop of

the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Broadcaster: Channel 4, HBO Max; Distributor: All3Media Intl.

The Deadlands (New Zealand)

This fantasy-adventure series from writer Glenn Standring (“6 Days”) is about a dishonored warrior who dies, but is sent back to the world by his ancestors to find redemption.

Broadcaster: NVNZ, Shudder; Distributor: NENT Studio

Embezzlement (Israel)

With credits including “Fauda” and “Shtisel,” Yes TV’s dramas have won fans worldwide. This crime thriller tells the true story of a bank-teller who brought down a bank after embezzling more than $100 million.

Broadcaster: Yes TV; Distributor: Yes Studios

Furia (Norway, Germany)

Filmed in Norway and Germany, “Furia” explores the violent world of right-wing extremism. Created by Intl. Emmy-winner Gjermund Stenberg Eriksen (“Mammon”), the noir follows a female cop infiltrating a nationalistic subculture.

Broadcaster: Viaplay, ZDF; Distributor: Keshet

The Hunt for a Killer (Sweden)

This true-crime tale revolves around the sadistic murder of a young Swedish girl in the 1980s, a case that remained unsolved for 16 years. Produced by

Yellow Bird, it follows the journey of the officers who led the murder investigation.

Broadcaster: SVT; Distributor: Banijay

The Pursuit of Love (U.K.)

Lily James is fronting Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s “The Pursuit of Love,” about an upper-class English family between the world wars. The strong cast includes Dominic West, Emily Beecham and Andrew Scott. Broadcaster: BBC One; Distributor: BBC Studios

Roadkill (U.K.)

Hugh Laurie stars in this timely political thriller created by David Hare, about a self-made populist politician with plenty of skeletons in his closet.

Broadcaster: BBC One, Masterpiece; Distributor: All3Media Intl.

Royal Flying Doctors (Australia)

Based in Australia’s beautiful but vast center this action drama sees the medics of the Royal Flying Doctor

Service navigate emergencies and turbulent private lives. Endemol Shine Banks produces.

Broadcaster: Seven; Distributor: Banijay Rights

Trickster (Canada)

This supernatural mystery centers on an indigenous teen whose chaotic life is turned upside down when he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers and skin monsters. Broadcaster: CBC; Distributor: Abacus Media Rights

Unseen (Belgium)

Belgium is known for its quirky dramas, and “Unseen” is one of them. The mystery series focuses on a community where people start to become invisible. Some use invisibility to protect themselves, others to spy or control.

Broadcaster: RTBF, Proximus; Distributor: About Premium Content

Vigil (U.K.)

One of the most hotly anticipated U.K. dramas, nuclear submarine thriller “Vigil” is from World Productions, the makers of “Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard.” Currently in post, the six-parter stars Suranne Jones.

Broadcaster: BBC One; Distributor: ITV Studios

We Children From Bahnhof Zoo (Germany)

Directed by Philipp Kadelbach (“Perfume”), this is a retelling of the controversial 1978 memoirs of a young teen living through Berlin’s drugs and club scene. Fremantle holds global rights excluding Germany.

Streamer (Germany): Amazon Prime; Distributor: Fremantle