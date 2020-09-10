MIPCOM Physical Edition Called Off, Digital-Only Event Going Forward

This year’s physical edition of MIPCOM, which would have taken place in just over a month’s time, has been called off by organizers Reed Midem.

The annual TV confab, one of the industry’s biggest events, will go ahead as a digital-only edition. It’s likely that ever-changing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine periods for travellers in a number of countries have made staging the physical event in Cannes extremely challenging.

MIPCOM revealed earlier this summer that it would be running a digital offering, MIPCOM Online+, from Oct. 5 to mid-November. The platform will provide access to the conference’s keynotes, various sessions and panels, screenings, pitches and content. A number of major distributors including BBC Studios, ITV Studios and Fremantle — many of whom had pulled out of a physical presence in Cannes anyway — have signed on to participate in global upfronts on the digital platform.

Reed Midem said on Thursday that Korea will be the Country of Honour at this year’s event, but even in their release, they indicated it would be the “first Country of Honour to be showcased on the new MIPCOM Online+ platform.”

Earlier on Thursday, BBC Studios called off its February Showcase event in Liverpool in favor of a digital edition.

More to come.