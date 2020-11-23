Michaela Coel, Lenny Abrahamson, ‘The Masked Singer’ Win at Royal Television Society Craft and Design Awards

Michaela Coel, Lenny Abrahamson’s “Normal People” and “The Masked Singer” were among the winners of the U.K.’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft & Design Awards.

Coel won the 2020 RTS special award for her groundbreaking BBC/HBO show “I May Destroy You.” In presenting the award to Coel, the judges said: “This piece sits in the true spirit of the craft and design Awards. The astonishing level of detail in all aspects of this production was humbling to see. A truly distinctive, highly creative and exemplary piece of work, in which the winner had also corralled outstanding demonstrations of expert craft skills across all the production disciplines.”

Lenny Abrahamson won best director of drama for smash hit BBC/Hulu show “Normal People.” “Beautiful, stylish and confident. This was the work of an elite director, skilfully providing the space for his actors to shine and their chemistry to transmit through the lens. Nuanced, but always sophisticated, Abrahamson was magnificent in conjuring up all the angst, confusion and excitement of a first love. His portrayal of class and adolescence was thoughtful, cliché-free and totally captivating from start to finish,” said the judges. “Normal People” also won the photography for drama and comedy category for Suzie Lavelle.

Elsewhere, “The Masked Singer” team won the costume design category, while veteran casting director Nina Gold (“Game of Thrones,” “The Crown”) won the outstanding achievement award.

Winners

Casting Award

Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig & Layla Merrick-Wolf – “Giri/Haji” (Duty/Shame)

SISTER for BBC Two & Netflix

Costume Design – Drama

Lynsey Moore – “I May Destroy You”

Various Artists & FALKNA for BBC One & HBO

Costume Design – Entertainment & Non Drama

Tim Simpson, Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton & Claire Horton – “The Masked Singer” (series 1)

Bandicoot Scotland & Plunge Creations for ITV

Design – Program Content Sequences

Made in Colour “My World – Dadaab Refugee Camp”

BBC World

Design – Titles

Titles Team “His Dark Materials”

Bad Wolf for BBC One & HBO

Director – Comedy Drama/Situation Comedy

Ella Jones – “Enterprice” (series 2)

Fudge Park Productions for BBC Three

Director – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama

Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts – “For Sama”

ITN Productions for Channel 4 & PBS

Director – Drama

Lenny Abrahamson – “Normal People”

Element Pictures for BBC & Hulu

Director – Multicamera

Bridget Caldwell – “The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance”

BBC Studios for BBC One

Editing – Documentary/Factual

Abraham Teweldebrhan – “Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King”

Optomen Television for ITV

Editing – Drama

Pia Di Ciaula – “Quiz”

Left Bank Pictures for ITV

Editing – Entertainment and Comedy

Dan Gage – “Staged”

Infinity Hill & GCB Productions for BBC One

Editing – Sport

Joe Snell, Kevin Evans & Paul Roberts ‘ “Time for a new season BT Sport Europa League final & BT Sport Champions League final”

BT Sport

Effects

Framestore, Russell Dodgson, Dan May & Danny Hargreaves – “His Dark Materials”

Bad Wolf for BBC One & HBO

Lighting for Multicamera

Nigel Catmur – “VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute”

BBC Studios for BBC One

Make Up Design – Drama

Shabana Latif and Avan Contractor – “A Suitable Boy”

A Lookout Point Production for BBC One

Make Up Design – Entertainment & Non Drama

Sheldon Wade – “Frayed”

Merman Television in association with Guesswork Television for Sky One

Multicamera Work

Suri Krishnamma & Camera Team – “Performance Live: The Way Out”

Battersea Arts Centre for BBC Four

Multicamera Work – Sport

IGBS Camera Team ‘ “The Rugby World Cup Semi Final 2019 England v New Zealand”

IGBS (JV between IMG and HBS) for ITV

Music – Original Score

Nainita Desai – “For Sama”

ITN Productions for Channel 4 & PBS

Music – Original Title

H. Scott Salinas – “Baghdad Central”

Euston Films for Channel 4

Photography – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama

Olivier Sarbil – “On The President’s Orders”

Mongoose Pictures for BBC Storyville

Photography – Drama & Comedy

Suzie Lavelle – “Normal People”

Element Pictures for BBC & Hulu

Picture Enhancement

Adam Dolniak “Rise of the Nazis”

72 Films for BBC Two

Production Design – Drama

Joel Collins – “His Dark Materials”

Bad Wolf for BBC One & HBO

Production Design – Entertainment & Non Drama

Dennis De Groot – “The Goes Wrong Show” (series 1)

Mischief Screen & Big Talk Productions for BBC One

Sound – Drama

Howard Bargroff, Tim Barker, Steve Browell & Marc Specter – “Baghdad Central”

Euston Films for Channel 4

Sound – Entertainment & Non Drama

Nick Fry, Mick Duffield & James Evans – “The Last Igloo”

Swan Films for BBC Four

RTS Special Award

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

Various Artists & FALKNA for BBC One & HBO