Michaela Coel, Lenny Abrahamson, ‘The Masked Singer’ Win at Royal Television Society Craft and Design Awards

Michaela Coel, Lenny Abrahamson’s “Normal People” and “The Masked Singer” were among the winners of the U.K.’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Craft & Design Awards.
Coel won the 2020 RTS special award for her groundbreaking BBC/HBO show “I May Destroy You.” In presenting the award to Coel, the judges said: “This piece sits in the true spirit of the craft and design Awards. The astonishing level of detail in all aspects of this production was humbling to see. A truly distinctive, highly creative and exemplary piece of work, in which the winner had also corralled outstanding demonstrations of expert craft skills across all the production disciplines.”
Lenny Abrahamson won best director of drama for smash hit BBC/Hulu show “Normal People.” “Beautiful, stylish and confident. This was the work of an elite director, skilfully providing the space for his actors to shine and their chemistry to transmit through the lens. Nuanced, but always sophisticated, Abrahamson was magnificent in conjuring up all the angst, confusion and excitement of a first love. His portrayal of class and adolescence was thoughtful, cliché-free and totally captivating from start to finish,” said the judges. “Normal People” also won the photography for drama and comedy category for Suzie Lavelle.
Elsewhere, “The Masked Singer” team won the costume design category, while veteran casting director Nina Gold (“Game of Thrones,” “The Crown”) won the outstanding achievement award.
Winners
Casting Award
Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig & Layla Merrick-Wolf – “Giri/Haji” (Duty/Shame)
SISTER for BBC Two & Netflix
Costume Design – Drama
Lynsey Moore – “I May Destroy You”
Various Artists & FALKNA for BBC One & HBO
Costume Design – Entertainment & Non Drama
Tim Simpson, Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton & Claire Horton – “The Masked Singer” (series 1)
Bandicoot Scotland & Plunge Creations for ITV
Design – Program Content Sequences
Made in Colour “My World – Dadaab Refugee Camp”
BBC World
Design – Titles
Titles Team “His Dark Materials”
Bad Wolf for BBC One & HBO
Director – Comedy Drama/Situation Comedy
Ella Jones – “Enterprice” (series 2)
Fudge Park Productions for BBC Three
Director – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama
Waad al-Kateab & Edward Watts – “For Sama”
ITN Productions for Channel 4 & PBS
Director – Drama
Lenny Abrahamson – “Normal People”
Element Pictures for BBC & Hulu
Director – Multicamera
Bridget Caldwell – “The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance”
BBC Studios for BBC One
Editing – Documentary/Factual
Abraham Teweldebrhan – “Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King”
Optomen Television for ITV
Editing – Drama
Pia Di Ciaula – “Quiz”
Left Bank Pictures for ITV
Editing – Entertainment and Comedy
Dan Gage – “Staged”
Infinity Hill & GCB Productions for BBC One
Editing – Sport
Joe Snell, Kevin Evans & Paul Roberts ‘ “Time for a new season BT Sport Europa League final & BT Sport Champions League final”
BT Sport
Effects
Framestore, Russell Dodgson, Dan May & Danny Hargreaves – “His Dark Materials”
Bad Wolf for BBC One & HBO
Lighting for Multicamera
Nigel Catmur – “VJ Day 75: The Nation’s Tribute”
BBC Studios for BBC One
Make Up Design – Drama
Shabana Latif and Avan Contractor – “A Suitable Boy”
A Lookout Point Production for BBC One
Make Up Design – Entertainment & Non Drama
Sheldon Wade – “Frayed”
Merman Television in association with Guesswork Television for Sky One
Multicamera Work
Suri Krishnamma & Camera Team – “Performance Live: The Way Out”
Battersea Arts Centre for BBC Four
Multicamera Work – Sport
IGBS Camera Team ‘ “The Rugby World Cup Semi Final 2019 England v New Zealand”
IGBS (JV between IMG and HBS) for ITV
Music – Original Score
Nainita Desai – “For Sama”
ITN Productions for Channel 4 & PBS
Music – Original Title
H. Scott Salinas – “Baghdad Central”
Euston Films for Channel 4
Photography – Documentary/Factual & Non Drama
Olivier Sarbil – “On The President’s Orders”
Mongoose Pictures for BBC Storyville
Photography – Drama & Comedy
Suzie Lavelle – “Normal People”
Element Pictures for BBC & Hulu
Picture Enhancement
Adam Dolniak “Rise of the Nazis”
72 Films for BBC Two
Production Design – Drama
Joel Collins – “His Dark Materials”
Bad Wolf for BBC One & HBO
Production Design – Entertainment & Non Drama
Dennis De Groot – “The Goes Wrong Show” (series 1)
Mischief Screen & Big Talk Productions for BBC One
Sound – Drama
Howard Bargroff, Tim Barker, Steve Browell & Marc Specter – “Baghdad Central”
Euston Films for Channel 4
Sound – Entertainment & Non Drama
Nick Fry, Mick Duffield & James Evans – “The Last Igloo”
Swan Films for BBC Four
RTS Special Award
Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”
Various Artists & FALKNA for BBC One & HBO