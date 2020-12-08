MGM Television Acquires Danish Quiz Show Format ‘The Five Senses’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MGM Television has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the hit Danish format “The Five Senses,” produced and created by Monday Media’s Palle Strom.

Under the multi-year pact signed with Monday Media, MGM Television will have exclusive distribution rights to the format, and will develop and produce the game show adaptation in the U.S. and U.K.

The Danish quiz show (“Dine fulde fem”) pits teams of celebrities against each other as they use each of their five senses to advance in the game and bring as many of them into the final round to raise money for charity. The show just wrapped a successful first season on the Danish broadcaster TV2 and has been ordered for a second season to air in 2021.

“Palle is one of the most prolific content creators in the business. When we came across this format, we knew it was a funny twist on a typical quiz show and are thrilled to be partnered with them to roll this out worldwide,” said Scot Cru, executive vice president of global formats and unscripted content at MGM.

The deal with Monday Media is the latest in a string of targeted IP acquired by MGM Television’s global formats division as it aims to expand its catalog.

“We are extremely happy and proud to enter this deal with MGM and to be working with some of the very best content creators and distributors in the world,” said Martin Dalgaard, COO of Monday Media. “We can see no better way to make this great format a global hit.”