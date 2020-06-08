MGM Hires Rola Bauer as President of International Television Productions

Veteran Studiocanal TV executive Rola Bauer is to join MGM as president of international television productions.

Bauer will oversee development, production and co-productions for MGM’s International Television division, reporting in to MGM Television Group chairman Mark Burnett.

Based in Munich, she will split her time between MGM’s European and US offices.

Bauer announced she was departing earlier this month after Studiocanal acquired a 100% stake in its German subsidiary Tandem Productions. Bauer, a founding partner of Tandem and managing director of Studiocanal, said she was stepping down from both of her roles.

Bauer oversaw premium scripted content for Studiocanal including the series “Years and Years,” and “War of the Worlds,” while also spearheading acquisitions for “Midnight Sun,” “The Last Panthers,” and “Below the Surface.” On the international coproduction and distribution front, she handled the upcoming “ZeroZeroZero,” as well as Harlan Coben’s “Safe,” her third Coben series, for Netflix and Canal+ Group.

She led the development and orchestrated the funding of detective series “Take Two,” the U.S./European co-production from Tandem Productions, Milmar Pictures and ABC Studios.

Bauer began her career at Alliance Communications, finishing as president of subsidiary Alliance International TV. She later moved to Munich to work as a buyer at ProSieben TV Network, where Bauer oversaw its international series and co-production efforts.

She has also earned France’s Medaille d’Honneur for her contributions to the international television business, was named on three consecutive years to Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report.

Burnett said: “Rola is an important member of the scripted creative community with exceptional taste in material and deep long-term relationships with many talented creators, directors and actors across global television.”

Said Bauer: “As the world changes and our industry continues to evolve, MGM will build a bridge with co-production partnerships to further expand on the studio’s ongoing successful global growth.”

MGM’s slate of global series includes FX’s “Fargo;” History’s “Vikings” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”