×

Mexico’s Monica Lozano, Argentina’s Paola Suarez Develop ‘Zafiros en la Piel’(EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paola Suarez and Mónica Lozano
CREDIT: Courtesy: Paola Suarez / Kiko Huesca/EPA/Shutterstock;

Two of Latin America’s most energetic producers, Mexico’s Mónica Lozano and Argentina’s Paolo Suárez, are teaming to adapt Argentine bestseller “Záfiros en la Piel,” aiming to shoot in Mexico, in further signs of a fast-building pan-Latin American TV production scene.

Also president of México’s producers assn., Lozano’s  credits include milestone Mexican movies such as Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu’s feature debut “Amores Perros,” with Gael García Bernal, and Eugenio Dérbez’s “Instructions Not Include,. the highest-grossing Spanish-language ever in the U.S. ”

Based out of Argentina and now México, Suárez’s Jaque Content produced breakout hit series, “The Cleaning Lady,” subject of an ongoing U.S. remake whose pilot is co-produced by Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment, as well as a Mexican remake which is a banner Spanish-language title on Turner Latin America’s 2020 original series slate.

The option on “Záfiros” was negotiated by Suárez and Sydney Borjas at Barcelona-based Scenic Rights, which represents adaptation rights to many of the greatest titles in Latin American literature.

Initial development is set up at Lozano’s Mexico City-based Alebrije Producciones and Suárez’s Jaque Content in Mexico.

Imagined as a 10-part series, “Záfiros en la Piel” will feature disparate stories in different countries and time periods dealing with love in its multiple manifestations.

“Erotic, altruistic, maternal, fraternal, passing, obsessive, passionate, sacrificed, all-consuming, the variations are as many as the characters who make up these delicious stories,” a synopsis runs, saying that the series will feature women who are “convinced of their ideals,” ready to do anything in the name of love, from rekindling love to flying in the face of social convention.

“I got to know this story via Jaque Content and was moved when reading Viviana Ribero’s book. It’s a great story to adapt for the screen,” Lozano said.

“For Alebrije Producciones, it’s a pleasure to co-produce with Jacque Content which is establishing itself in Mexico and we know its track record in Argentina,” she added, saying that she felt the alliance could “grow this project to its potential and convert it into a story of global reach.”

“The series works a universal theme – love – an ideal questioned now by social dictates but still the most powerful of all sentiments and which impacts us all,” said Suárez.

“‘Záfiros en la Piel’ also has complex characters, and different levels unveiled to viewers in each episode, plus a compelling central story which creates suspense from one episode to the next, she added.

“Záfiros en la Piel” was the subject of the first #LibroVivo, a partnership between Google and Planeta, the biggest book publisher in the Spanish-speaking world, which allowed followers to track and comment on Ribero’s creative process as she wrote the first chapter of the novel.

Written by Irene Gissara and Lucas Combina with the latter directing, the original “The Cleaning Lady” has been sold to the U.S., U.K., Belgium, Brazil, India, Poland and Germany.

More TV

  • CarnivalRow_Ep108_D33_JT_0377.RAF

    Actors, Creative Talent in Europe Brace for New Rules on Set Post-Coronavirus

    Ariyon Bakare had his carry-on luggage packed and ready to travel from his London home to Prague where the second season of Amazon Prime TV show “Carnival Row” is filming. Then, the actor, who plays Darius, received the call that filming had abruptly stopped because of COVID-19. “I have no idea when we will start [...]

  • Self Made Netflix

    How Netflix's 'Self Made' Tells First Female Millionaire's Tale With Eclectic Soundtrack

    Netflix’s “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” the story of America’s first self-made female millionaire, takes place between 1908 and 1918. But the music, instead of focusing on the early jazz that might be expected, runs the gamut from ragtime to hip-hop. “Madam C.J. Walker is a central, seminal historical figure [...]

  • Katja Eichinger

    Pantaleon Films, Carte Blanche Intl. Partner With Katja Eichinger on 'Santa Fu,' 'King of Snow' (EXCLUSIVE)

    German production companies Pantaleon Films and Carte Blanche Intl. are separately developing two series projects from writer Katja Eichinger that delve into the Hamburg underworld and the city’s unique high security prison. Pantaleon, part of actor-director Matthias Schweighöfer’s Pantaflix AG entertainment group, has optioned Eichinger’s “Santa Fu,” about life in Hamburg’s notorious Justizvollzugsanstalt Fuhlsbüttel prison, [...]

  • Paola Suarez and Mónica Lozano

    Mexico’s Monica Lozano, Argentina’s Paola Suarez Develop ‘Zafiros en la Piel’(EXCLUSIVE)

    Two of Latin America’s most energetic producers, Mexico’s Mónica Lozano and Argentina’s Paolo Suárez, are teaming to adapt Argentine bestseller “Záfiros en la Piel,” aiming to shoot in Mexico, in further signs of a fast-building pan-Latin American TV production scene. Also president of México’s producers assn., Lozano’s  credits include milestone Mexican movies such as Academy [...]

  • Tegna CEO Dave Lougee

    Coronavirus Pandemic Puts a Bright Spotlight on Local TV Station Groups

    The TV station group Tegna has been the subject of acquisition rumors for nearly a year. Finally, bids started to surface earlier this month that pegged the company’s market value at about $8.5 billion.  But in the space of a week, the assets up for grabs at Tegna have taken on a very different kind [...]

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    U.K. Chancellor Announces Emergency Measures For Freelancers

    The U.K. has finally announced an economic relief package for freelancers not in employment after much of the country’s creative industries shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the self-employed income support scheme on Thursday. Self-employed individuals can claim 80% of their average income over three years up to [...]

  • In TV Sports, Everything Old is

    In TV Sports, Everything Old is New Again

    Veteran sports producer Fred Gaudelli was taking a walk recently to clear his head in tough times when a top executive at the National Football League reached out to him: Do you have any desire to run some of our old football games on TV? Under normal circumstances, the answer would likely be no. But [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad