Formats Specialist Media Ranch Expands into U.K. and English Canada Markets

Montreal-based formats specialist Media Ranch is expanding its reach in the U.K. and English Canada with the addition of two consultants.

Rod Rodrigo, who has held executive positions at Mar Vista, Gaumont, Global Agency and ICM, before starting Serendipity Media in 2013, has a brief to ramp up Media Ranch’s U.K. business. He will report to Media Ranch SVP Tanja van der Goes.

Owen Kelly, who launched his own company Antigravity Entertainment this year, is to oversee English Canada’s business development. Kelly has previously worked in film and TV business affairs and financing in Canada.

The appointments come two months after the Canadian producer and distributor announced a push into the U.S. after signing a deal with ICM Partners. Media Ranch recently signed 10 global deals for “Watch!,” a new entertainment game show format, which is in production in Germany.

Meanwhile, Media Ranch has optioned its format “Big Love” to Mustang Productions for French Canada and to 3BMG’s 3 Ball Productions for the U.S. “Big Love” offers an intimate look into the major challenges many couples experience over the course of a long-term relationship.

Media Ranch has also secured an option for Danish broadcaster DR’s entertainment program “Comedy on the Edge” to French producers WeMake. A new season of the format is set to premiere in Canada, adapted under the title “Still Standing,” for CBC.

Media Ranch has also announced the production for another one of its formats, “The Story Of,” which will be produced with Tuvalu Productions in The Netherlands.

Media Ranch has also made two format acquisitions from Adare Productions in Ireland: “12 Star Hotel”, about celebrities running a hotel, and “The Day I was Born On” in which celebrities seek out the people whose stories made the news on the day the celebrity was born.

Sophie Ferron, president and executive producer of Media Ranch, said: “In addition to recent green-lit productions, new acquisitions and distribution deals, we are thrilled to have signed on two new representatives – Rod Rodrigo and Owen Kelly – who are helping with our long-term growth.”