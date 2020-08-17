‘The Masked Singer’ U.K. Set to Return With Live Audiences Amid Coronavirus Restrictions

The U.K. version of popular reality show “The Masked Singer,” broadcast on ITV, will film in September in front of live audiences, albeit with strict coronavirus restrictions, according to ticketing company SRO Audiences.

“If selected to attend, we will send you detailed guidance and protocols devised to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections in audience members and staff,” SRO says on its website. “You must adhere to this guidance, or you will be removed from the filming location or refused entry.”

“It is important that you understand that we are not able to guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19,” the website adds. “Therefore, you should consider both your own medical health (and any specific risks associated with COVID-19) and that of those in your household or others with whom you may come into contact with. By attending the filming, you agree that you understand the risks.”

Temperature checks will be in place for selected audiences, and they can only be seated with others from the same bubble. Bubbles will be kept separate from each other. Audiences will also have to provide their contact details for the National Health Service’s (NHS) track and trace team.

“If the NHS has deemed you or a member of your party to be at high risk (clinically extremely vulnerable) or moderate risk (clinically vulnerable), we would ask that you take all necessary and appropriate precautions including the strict following of the NHS and government advice in place from time-to-time in respect of these categories of people,” the website states.

Filming is expected to take place at Bovingdon Studios near Hemel Hempstead, one of London’s commuter towns, on Sept. 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 25 or 27.

The U.K. version of “Masked Singer,” hosted by Joel Dommett, is produced by Bandicoot TV, a division of Argonon.