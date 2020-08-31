Martin Freeman Comedy ‘Breeders’ Resumes Production in London After COVID-19 (EXCLUSIVE)

Martin Freeman-fronted comedy “Breeders” is heading back into production on Monday.

Cameras have resumed rolling in Greater London on the second season of the Sky and FX Networks series, following a 16-week suspension due to the COVID-19 crisis. Produced by Avalon (“Catastrophe”), the show is understood to be adhering to strict coronavirus protocols, which were signed off earlier this summer.

The show is the latest to get back into production in the U.K., where the industry is gradually coming back to life after a months-long shutdown. Protocols were published in late May, and an insurance fund with government support was unveiled last month. Netflix and BBC drama “The Serpent” recently wrapped its shoot, after relocating to the U.K. from Thailand.

“Breeders” turns on Freeman’s Paul, a caring father who discovers he’s not quite the man he thought he was as he navigates parenthood with his partner Ally (Daisy Haggard), a recording studio executive who’s a natural with their kids.

In season 1, Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally’s estranged father Michael (Michael McKean) appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child.

The show premiered in early March, just ahead of the U.K. lockdown, where parents across the country found themselves at home with their children for months on end. In an interview with Variety, Freeman joked about the timing, “It’s like watching a show about coronavirus while in the middle of coronavirus. It might not be something you want to do — maybe you need a minute. If you are a bit removed from it, with a bit of perspective on those very challenging early years with children, maybe it’s safe to watch.”

Simon Blackwell served as showrunner and created the series with double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison and Emmy and BAFTA-winning Freeman. Executive producers include Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer is co-executive producer.