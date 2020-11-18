Marc Anthony’s Magnus Studios Signs First-Look Deal with ViacomCBS International Studios – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, ViacomCBS International Studios and Marc Anthony’s Magnus Studios sign a first-look deal, Red Arrow Studios International sells a quartet of high-end dramas in Australia, ITV Studios brings back Pat Younge as non-executive board director, Red Sea International Film Festival announces the 11 films in its Tajreeb section, All3Media closes deals on dog-themed content in Australia, and ZDFE boards “Grisù” with Mondo TV and Toon2Tango.

FIRST LOOK

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has signed a first-look deal with superstar cross-over recording artist Marc Anthony’s production company Magnus Studios and confirmed a development deal with the company on “Gloria Wants to Know It All,” an animated series for preschool audiences about an eight-year-old alpaca living in the big city. Juan José Campanella’s Mundoloco Animation Studios and Lanugo Media Inc. are also co-producing.

Anthony and Magnus COO Felipe Pimiento will act as executive producers on any projects resulting from the new deal, with Pimiento overseeing day-to-day operations for those productions.

“They (VIS) are one of the world’s leading producers of premium entertainment content reaching billions of people around the world. Their diversified portfolio of global brands checks every box for us, and it provides us with the opportunity to continue to create content that has an appeal for audiences’ everywhere,” said Anthony. “JC has a vision that is aligned with what I, through Magnus Studios, want to share with the world.”

“At the core of our studio are content creators that can bring voices, cultures, and stories that resonate with global audiences,” said JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas. “We are excited to work with Marc and the entire Magnus team to bring these stories to life”.

SALES

Red Arrow Studios International and Australian broadcaster SBS Television have closed a package deal for four high-end drama series to be broadcast on SBS and streamed on SBS On Demand.

“Departure,” a Canada-Ireland co-production between Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures, unspools in the aftermath of a high-speed train and stars Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) and Christopher Plummer (“Knives Out”). “Vienna Blood,” adapted from Frank Tallis’ best-selling books and produced by Endor Productions — a Red Arrow Studios company — and Mr Film, was BBC 2’s best-performing drama of 2019, and has been commissioned by the network, with PBS in the U.S., for a second season.

Another book-to-TV adaptation, “Stella Blomkvist” is produced by Sagafilm for Siminn/Viaplay and currently in production on a second season. Closing out the quartet is “Dignity,” Based on the true story of a WWII war criminal hiding in Chile, produced by Ivercine & Wood in Chile and Story House Productions in Finland.

HIRING

ITV Studios has named Pat Younge as the company’s new non-executive director of its ITV Studios board. Stepping into the role immediately, where he replaces outgoing Denise O’Donoghue, Younge will aid in the implementation of ITV Studios strategy, offer specialist advice and work to develop the company’s business.

Younge brings with him years of knowledge acquired covered the industry as a journalist, working with major broadcasters in the U.K. and abroad. He also has extensive experience in commissioning, production, public service TV, digital media and pay TV. He is currently co-founder and co-managing director of Cardiff Productions. Other previous roles include head of the BBC Television Production studio and president of U.S. cable outfit Travel Channel Media.

FESTIVALS

Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival has announced the 11 films participating in the online screenings of this year’s Tajreeb program, aimed at showcasing the next generation of talent coming from Saudi cinema.

From Nov. 18-30, the films will screen on the festival’s YouTube channel, with each made available for one week. Described by organizers as “punk at its core,” the Tarjeeb sidebar is a no-holds-barred section for films of any genre or length.

The 11 selected films are “Shame,” Abdulla AlBin Hamdha; “A Diy Of A Dream 101,” Qamar Abdulmalik; “Nonself Portrait,” Asad Badawi; “Extraction Of Lunar,” Lulua Al Dehaiemi; “The Time Has Come,” Ayman Al Ali; “Algari,” Ahmed AlHasawi, “Dissonance,” Moodi AlZamil; “A Breath,” Razan Alsagheer, “Remember Me,” Mohammed Hammad, “Color Of Sunset,” Haidar Daoud; and “The Sleep Sun Station,” Anhar Salem.

FORMAT

All3Media International has signed a new format deal with Australian Broadcaster Network 10 for Five Mile Films’ “The Dog House,” and acquired tape and format rights to Great Southern Television’s “Dog Almighty.”

Network 10 will adapt the original U.K, version of “The Dog House,” an observational documentary which follows the animals and staff at the Wood Green animal shelter in Godmanchester. The original was a hit for Channel 4 last year, and has since been recommissioned for a second season. All3Media licensed the tape version of the show, selling to broadcasters including VRT Belgium, SVT Sweden, TV2 Denmark, TVNZ in New Zealand, CBC in Canada and HBO Max in the U.S.

The original version of “Dog Almighty,” produced by Great Southern Television for TVNZ, is currently broadcast in primetime on TVNZ 2. According to All3Media, there is strong interest in several territories for both tape and format rights.

ANIMATION

ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has joined German animation outfit Toon2Tango and the company’s strategic partner Mondo TV Group on their upcoming CGI animated series “Grisù,” adapting the popular creation of authors Nino and Toni Pagot.

ZDFE will handle worldwide distribution of the series’ audiovisual exploitation rights outside of Italy, France, Spain and China. Worldwide licensing and management rights will stay with Mondo TV and Toon2Tango. The agreement will also see ZDFE involved in artistic and creative activities related to the series.

The series will be the first Mondo TV-Toon2Tango production carried out mostly internationally, with involvement from Mondo TV Producciones Canarias’ new Tenerife studio. Mondo TV France and Mondo TV S.p.A. will co-produce, focusing on pre- and post-production. The series is scheduled for delivery in late 2022.