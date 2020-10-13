ITV Studios’ Biggest Formats Go Global – Mipcom Roundup

In today’s Mipcom Roundup, ITV closes format deals around the world for some of its biggest properties; History greenlights prison break factual series with Morgan Freeman; Beta Film sells several catalog titles across Europe and the Americas; and NENT Studios U.K. scores Joe Biden doc.

FORMATS

ITV Studios’ most popular format “Love Island” has landed in two new territories after commissions for the format were ordered by Atresmedia in Spain, where it will be produced by Boomerang, and TVC for terrestrial and on 9 Vision Media for digital in Nigeria, the show’s first commission in Africa. Meanwhile the German remake of “Love Island” has been renewed for a fifth season this spring on RTL Zwei.

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of “The Voice of Holland,” which launched a global phenomenon, “The Voice Allstars” was also announced by ITV Studios. In the updated version of the classic program, familiar voices from the past will return and several contestants who came close but didn’t make it the first time around will get another chance. “The Voice Senior” also picked up new commissions from RAI Uno in Italy and Globo in Brazil.

And finally, after “Jahti,” the Finnish version of “The Chase” found success on MTV3, the brands’ new spinoff “Beat the Chasers” will get a Finnish version as well. The U.K. offshoot has already been commissioned for a second season and acquired by Seven in Australia.

COMMISSION

At A+E Networks’ Mipcom upfront presentation, it was announced that History has ordered “Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman,” a new non-fiction series hosted and executive produced by the Oscar-winning actor.

Freeman will be joined as a producer by Lori McCreary, James Younger and Kelly Mendelsohn as executive producers for Revelations Entertainment, while Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef will executive produce for History.

Through dramatic recreations, Freeman’s narrations and visual effects, history’s greatest jailbreaks will be brought to life on the small screen down to the smallest details, from planning to execution and the manhunts that followed.

SALES

International distributor Beta Film has closed a raft of sales in Europe, North, Central and South America for several of its most popular series.

In the U.S., MHz Networks acquired thriller “Agent Hamilton” which premiered at last year’s Mipcom, and two former Canneseries standouts in Lars Kraume’s “Bauhaus – A New Era” and Nina Grosse’s “The Typist.”

AMC in Latin America and RTP in Portugal also scooped “Agent Hamilton,” produced by Dramacorp’s Patrick Nebout and based on the popular novels by Jan Guilloi.

Beta closed strong further deals on “Bauhaus – A New Era” in Denmark (DR), Finland (YLE), Latin America (HBO), Russia (Red Media), Benelux (Lumiere) and Spain (Filmin), among others. The limited series, set just after the end of WWI, is a co-production between ZDF, ARTE, Constantin Television and Nadcon Film.

Deals on “The Typist” were also closed with AMC in South America, SBS in Australia, Russia’s IVI, NPO in Netherlands and Canal+ in Poland. It’s produced by Moovie and ZDF.

The Typist_Peter Kurth_Iris Berben_1 Alexander Fischerkoesen

ACQUISITIONS

Ahead of November’s U.S. presidential election, NENT Studios U.K. has acquired “Joe Biden: Comeback King,” a new biographical documentary produced by Legacy.

Written by Danielle Winter (“Adam Sandler: Funny Guy”), Finlay Bald directs the timely biography of the seasoned politician which tells the story of his blue-collar roots in Pennsylvania through to his early years in politics, to his time in the White House as Vice President to Barack Obama and right through this year’s primaries and his face off with Donald Trump.