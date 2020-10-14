BBC Show ‘Little Mix The Search’ Postponed After COVID-19 Positive Cases

Production on BBC One talent show “Little Mix The Search” has been postponed after a “small number of people” tested positive for coronavirus.

The production tweeted a statement on Wednesday that said: “We can confirm that a small number of people on Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.”

“Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount,” the statement added.

“We hope to be back on air Saturday 24th October.”

The news comes just one day after crew members on the Christmas special edition of “Britain’s Got Talent” contracted coronavirus and production was halted. Coronavirus cases have been rising steadily in the U.K. over the last month.

When resumed, the show will see British girl group Little Mix create six different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global stars. The winning band will join them on their next U.K. tour.

Little Mix was formed in 2011 during the eighth season of the British version of “The X Factor.” Little Mix was the first group to win the competition. They were subsequently signed by Simon Cowell’s record label Syco Music and released a cover of Damien Rice’s “Cannonball” as their winner’s single.

Group members are Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson.