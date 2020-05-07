Amazon Takes ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ in Europe, Latin America, Canada, Australia

Amazon Prime Video has taken the exclusive rights to drama series “Little Fires Everywhere,” executive produced and starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, in Europe, Latin America, Canada and Australia, where it will launch on May 22.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, “Little Fires Everywhere” follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story “explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster,” according to a statement from Amazon Prime Video.

As well as Witherspoon and Washington, the cast includes Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass and Gavin Lewis.

The series is produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street, and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Liz Tigelaar (“Life Unexpected,” “Casual”) is creator, showrunner and executive producer. As well as Tigelaar, Witherspoon and Washington, the series is also executive produced by Lauren Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Ng serves as producer.

Produced for Hulu in the U.S., “Little Fires Everywhere” is distributed globally by Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international segment.