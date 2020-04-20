‘Little Drummer Girl’ Producer Ink Factory Appoints Big Light Exec to Lead Development

London and Los Angeles-based “The Little Drummer Girl” producer The Ink Factory has appointed former Big Light Productions executive Maggie Boden as director of development.

Working out of the London office, Boden will report into Ink Factory creative director Katherine Butler, former scripted creative director for Raw and deputy head of film at Film4.

Boden was most recently a development producer for Frank Spotniz’s Big Light Productions, and BBC Drama Studios, where she worked alongside Hilary Salmon (“Luther”, “MotherFatherSon”) and Neil McKay (“Appropriate Adult”). Prior to that, Boden worked as a development producer at Mainstreet Pictures, where her credits span drama projects for the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, including “Mr Selfridge”, “Scott and Bailey” and “Agatha Christie’s Poirot.”

Her appointment follows distributor Endeavor Content taking a minority stake in Ink Factory in February — a deal that specifically targets the U.S. market with high-end TV series developed out of Ink Factory’s U.S. outpost in Los Angeles. Ink Factory is run by Simon and Stephen Cornwell, the sons of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” author John le Carré.

Under the pact, Endeavor Content also has a formal first-look agreement covering both film and TV to sell forthcoming Ink Factory projects internationally.

Former in 2010, Ink Factory’s breakout came with the Tom Hiddleston-fronted thriller “The Night Manager,” followed by the Florence Pugh-starring “The Little Drummer Girl.” Recent films include “Fighting with My Family,” “A Most Wanted Man” and “Message from the King.”

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory, said: “The Ink Factory is at its core a creative enterprise, committed to originating and developing high quality, thought-provoking entertainment. With exceptional talent like Maggie joining us in the U.K. under the expert guidance of Katherine, we are creating an enhanced development capability and look forward to significantly expanding our roster of distinctive, original projects in both television and film, and to further strengthening our creative network.”

Butler, creative director at The Ink Factory, added: “I am thrilled that Maggie is joining our Ink team. Together with her wide-ranging experience and relationships, Maggie brings super-strong creative instincts and impeccable taste with her which will be essential in continuing to build out The Ink Factory’s slate of meaningful, original and brilliantly executed projects.”