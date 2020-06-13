‘Little Britain’ Creators Apologize After Netflix, BBC Pull Show Over Blackface Concerns

Matt Lucas and David Walliams have apologized for the use of blackface in their series “Little Britain.”

Lucas and Walliams posted public apologies on Twitter at the same time on Saturday evening. Lucas wrote, “David and I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong and we are very sorry.”

