Jed Mercurio’s ‘Line of Duty’ Resumes Filming With COVID-19 Protocols

Jed Mercurio’s hit police procedural “Line of Duty” has resumed shooting its sixth season, complying with U.K. government COVID-19 protocols.

The series is made for BBC One by World Productions. Simon Heath, executive producer for World Productions, said: “It’s been almost six months since we stopped shooting, but following our implementation of all the industry COVID protocols, we’re delighted to be able to resume filming (season six) safely.”

Mercurio said: “We know ‘Line of Duty’ fans are desperate for (season six) and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible. Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times.”

This instalment of the series features a new challenge for the AC-12 crime unit where Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald, investigates an unsolved murder case.

Series regulars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will feature alongside “Line of Duty” newcomers Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Compston said: “It’s been a long few months and it will be a different way of working from when we stopped, but I’m delighted to be back on the case with the ‘Line of Duty’ team.”

McClure said: “Been sitting on these incredible scripts for some time now, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to it and seeing the ‘Line of Duty’ family.”

Dunbar added: “Even with the imposition of COVID restrictions I can’t hide my excitement at getting the team back together. So many people wondering… what happens next?”

“Line of Duty” is written and created by Mercurio. The new season will be directed by Daniel Nettheim, Gareth Bryn, and Jennie Darnell, and the producer is Ken Horn. Executive producers are Mercurio, Heath for World Productions, and Tommy Bulfin for BBC One. International distribution of the sixth season of “Line of Duty” is handled by ITV Studios.