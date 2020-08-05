‘Letterkenny’ Producer New Metric Media Teams With The Feldman Agency For Live Entertainment Company

New Metric Media, the Toronto and Los Angeles-based producers of award-winning Hulu/Crave comedy series “Letterkenny” and Netflix/CityTV drama “Bad Blood,” has partnered with talent agency The Feldman Agency to launch a live entertainment company.

Titled Tourbo, the new entity will focus on developing premium popular brands that currently exist as screen-based I.P., podcasts and online content as live touring entertainment for the global stage. The two companies have already tasted success in this regard, having first worked together to bring “Letterkenny Live!,” a 90-minute touring comedy experience based on the series, to North American audiences.

The companies said this success, coupled with the growing demand from creators, brands and audiences for alternative programming, led to the formation of Tourbo.

“Although this current environment may seem like an interesting time to start a live-based venture, we feel strongly about the potential for content and opportunities,” said Jeff Craib, president of The Feldman Agency. “We’ve had a great experience building the ‘Letterkenny Live’ business together and anticipate the same level of success with our new projects under the Tourbo banner.”

“We are thrilled to build on our successful relationship with Jeff and The Feldman Agency to create an exciting opportunity to further connect fans with their favourite brands,” said Mark Montefiore, president of New Metric Media. “We are in a world where we are so connected virtually, yet disconnected physically, so we’ll be ready to rock once the curtains rise again.”

Tourbo will be announcing a call for submissions imminently.

Created by Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney, “Letterkenny” has played eight seasons and won numerous accolades at the Canadian Screen Awards, Leo Awards and the Writers Guild of Canada awards.