‘Le Bureau,’ ‘Fox-Badger Family,’ ‘Cinema through the Eye of Magnum’ Win France’s 16th Export Awards

Eric Rochant’s spy drama “Le Bureau,” the animated series “The Fox-Badger Family” and the documentary “Cinema through the Eye of Magnum” won the 16th Export Awards.

Hosted by the promotion organisation TV France International, the Export Awards honors the French programs that have yielded the most sales abroad in the categories of animation, documentary and fiction. The awards were announced at the Rendez-Vous Biarritz which kicked off virtually on Sept. 16.

“The Fox-Badger Family,” handled by Mediatoon Distribution, is a watercolor series aimed at preschool children, and based on Ève Tharlet and Brigitte Luciani’s book. The series revolves around Scoutbadger and Woodsy, young badger twins, who live with their father and their baby sister in in the woods. The series airs in France on the broadcaster France Télévisions and has sold around the world.

“Cinema through the Eye of Magnum” is represented by The Party Film Sales and was initially commissioned by Arte. The documentary was directed by Sophie Bassaler and portrays the work of photojournalists at the iconic Magnum agency through 70 years during which they observed the world of cinema.

“This adventure was very unique. Photography documentaries are not the easiest to export but here, with a close and trustful relationship with the production team, we manage a long term business strategy,” said Estelle De Araujo, the head of TV sales at The Party Film Sales. “Thanks to the trust of our clients and festivals, we have been able to multiply the possibilities between TV and an important network of VOD partners,” added De Araujo.

Meanwhile, “Le Bureau,” repped by Federation Entertainment, has become one of the most critically acclaimed international drama series in the last decade and has so far sold to more than 112 territories, according to Federation. The show was commissioned by Canal Plus under its Creation Originale label and is now in the fifth season.

“Five seasons, 50 episodes, an unprecedented success with international audiences, the market and critics,” said Monica Levy and Jean-Michel Ciszewski, the co-directors of international sales at Federation Entertainment.

“This year again we are happy to recognise three companies which have demonstrated the talent and diversity of distributors in this country,” said Sarah Hemar, executive director, and Hervé Michel, the president of TV France International. “These Export Awards give us the opportunity to highlight the remarkable work carried out by the distributors we support at TV France on a daily basis,” said Hemar.