Cannes Market: Kirill Serebrennikov Prepping Series About Soviet Filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky (EXCLUSIVE)

Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov (“Leto,” “The Student”) is developing a limited series based on the life of legendary Soviet filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series will be written and directed by Serebrennikov, and produced by Ilya Stewart, Murad Osmann and Pavel Burya of Moscow-based Hype Film.

“Andrei Tarkovsky and his iconic masterpieces greatly influenced world cinema and continue to be a source of endless inspiration for filmmakers of all generations,” says Stewart. “It is a privilege and an honor to continue our collaboration with Kirill Serebrennikov, a writer and director with a truly unique vision, which we look forward to bringing to life together.”

It’s the first foray into dramatic series for both Serebrennikov and Hype Film, which produced the director’s previous features, “The Student” and the 2018 Cannes competition selection “Leto,” as well as his upcoming film “Petrov’s Flu,” which is currently in post-production.

“We couldn’t have imagined a more fitting way to begin exploring the limited series format at Hype Film and are looking forward to productive discussions with global broadcasters and co-producers during the upcoming virtual Marché du Film,” says Stewart. “We are already in various stages of development on several Russia-focused projects for global streaming platforms, to be announced in the coming months, and are excited to see such a hunger for stories centering on Russia and its rich and wide-ranging history.”

Hype Film’s Cannes slate includes “Petrov’s Flu,” which is being sold by Charades, and Vadim Perelman’s Berlin player “Persian Lessons,” which is being sold by Memento. The company will also look to close more territories on the sci-fi actioner “Sputnik,” Egor Abramenko’s directorial debut which was selected for Tribeca and acquired by IFC Midnight for U.S. theatrical release. Art Pictures Distribution is selling the film internationally.

Serebrennikov is represented by CAA.