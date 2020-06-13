‘Killing Eve’ Faces Backlash for Lack of Diversity in Writers’ Room

BBC America’s “Killing Eve” is facing backlash for what appears to be a stark lack of diversity in its writers room for season four.

Eyebrows were raised on Friday night after one of the series’ writers, Kayleigh Llewellyn, tweeted a now-deleted post showing a screenshot of a Zoom call between the show’s writers.

“15 weeks later, it’s the final day of the Killing Eve writers room,” wrote Llewellyn. The image showed nine individuals — a group that is predominantly female, but all white — raising a glass to the camera.

An examination of “Killing Eve’s” IMDb writing credits across all seasons, which spans 16 writers including executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and author Luke Jennings, does not appear to include any writers of color.

Director-producer Matthew A. Cherry, whose short film “Hair Love” won this year’s Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, retweeted Llewellyn’s post, writing, “Y’all really be proudly sharing these non diverse writers room screenshots freely on the TL like it’s something to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, U.K. writer Rachel De-lahay, whose credits include BBC One’s “Noughts + Crosses” and Netflix’s “The Eddy,” slammed the show’s lack of diversity, billing the writers as “the next cool generation + they don’t seem to give one f—.” De-lahay recently spoke to Variety about the problematic lack of opportunities for Black creatives in British TV.

du know how many writers i know in this room? the next cool generation + they don’t seem to give one fuck 😓 (i retweet not to stir – i know the exec v.well – im just tired of people pretending they care to ur face) https://t.co/6pkVxSapd0 — Dela-who…? (@Rachel_Delahay) June 13, 2020

Online commentary has honed in on the fact that the award-winning show’s lead, Sandra Oh, is of Korean heritage, but the crop of season four writers doesn’t reflect any ethnic diversity.

the audacity to have an ASIAN lead… an ICONIC asian actress whose rise to fame was from her performance on an insanely popular show written by a BLACK woman… for a show whose writers room is all white? @killingeve you see… how this is weird, right? how that's off, right? https://t.co/croDcvrWEA — miya kodama (@_buttstallion) June 13, 2020

imagine how much better killing eve would be if they had a person of color in the writers' room — sara clements 🏳️‍🌈 (@mildredsfierce) June 12, 2020

“Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films and executive produced by Waller-Bridge and Sally Woodward Gentle. Oh was also an executive producer on its recent third season.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning show was recently nominated for four BAFTA TV Awards. Last year, it broke BAFTA records as the most nominated series in the awards’ history.

Sid Gentle Films did not respond to request for comment by press time.