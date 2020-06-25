Bron Studios Boards Kornel Mundruczo, Alexander Rodnyansky Series ‘Everybody’s Woman’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bron Studios, whose film credits include “Joker,” “Bombshell,” “The Way Back” and “Greyhound,” has partnered with director Kornel Mundruczo (Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Award winner “White God,” Cannes competition title “Jupiter’s Moon”), and Alexander Rodnyansky, producer of Oscar-nominated films “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” to produce the television drama series about a woman who becomes a pioneer in the changing porn industry of the 2000s, while struggling to raise a teenage daughter.

The pilot was developed by Mundruczo and screenwriter Kata Weber, who previously collaborated on “White God,” “Jupiter’s Moon,” and the upcoming “Pieces of a Woman,” starring Shia Lebouf and Vanessa Kirby, also produced by Bron.

The first season follows a hyper-intelligent woman who, finding herself in dire straits, enters the porn industry in Budapest, Hungary as a performer, but soon sees an opportunity to evolve the way pornographic content is consumed. Research conducted for the series revealed that the advent of social media and digital content in the 2000s dramatically changed the porn industry, the nature of pornographic content, and, considering pornography’s global demand (billions of hours consumed a year), yielded a meaningful impact on gender relations.

Kevin Turen, producer of “Waves” (2019) and HBO’s “Euphoria,” boarded the project and will produce through Bron Studios alongside Rodnyansky’s L.A.-based script development banner AR Content. The series is part of Bron’s expansion into the television space after a string of successful high-profile films.

Bron chair/CEO Aaron Gilbert said: “I am very excited to be working with Kornel again, and with AR Content. Kornel is one of the great auteurs working today. The quality and pedigree of AR content speaks for itself. We think this can be a very important and entertaining series.”

“The statistics are overwhelming: pornography is ubiquitous, and has had a substantive impact on how women are seen, on how they see themselves,” said Rodnyansky. “Kornel and Kata crafted a story that allows the show to explore these questions while remaining, at its core, about a mother and daughter relationship, about being and becoming a woman. Given the show’s nature and industry it explores, it was important for us to find a production partner who is not going to shy away from telling an authentic story about a controversial topic.”

“Bron is the perfect partner for ‘Everybody’s Woman.’ Their content is edgy, relevant, and demands viewers’ attention while remaining grounded in human drama.”

“The most important thing to me about this project is the female perspective, which is so well-defined in Kata Weber’s script,” said Mundruczo. “Once this merges with the talents of an actress, we will truly see the human qualities of the story coming alive. Alexander Rodnyansky and his auteur-based background was key in the show’s evolution as well. The cooperation between me and Bron Studios and its producers, Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen, goes back a while. We’re about to release my next movie, ‘Pieces of a Woman.’ The artistic freedom and auteur-focus I experienced during our work together is crucial to maintain the integrity, personality, and edge of this story as well. ‘Everybody’s Woman’ could not have found a better home.”

Bron’s other notable productions include “Ghostbusters,” “Roman J. Israel” and “The Mule,” among others. AR Content is packaging the Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult”) directed “Debriefing the President,” a first-hand account of the interrogation of Saddam Hussein, and is in production on its Rory Kennedy-directed refugee documentary.