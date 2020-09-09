Jon Stewart Fronts 9/11 Doc ‘No Responders Left Behind,’ Launches Sales with Blue Ant International

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has found his latest project in “No Responders Left Behind,” a documentary chronicling the fight to get health benefits for 9/11 first responders.

Blue Ant International has acquired exclusive rights to the 90-minute documentary, which follows 9/11 social activist John Feal and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer as they take on the U.S. government to ensure health and compensation for thousands of ailing first responders who are dying from toxins released at Ground Zero.

Produced by Paradox Pictures Inc. and produced by Kelly Zemnickis, and directed by Rob Lindsay, the documentary was shot over five years. Feal and Pfeifer’s journey takes an emotional turn when the latter is diagnosed with brain cancer from his exposure to Ground Zero toxins.

“John Feal and all the first responders have done so much for me, for the community, for the city, for the country. To be able to repay some of that debt that I feel I owe them personally, that we all owe them, is the best feeling,” said Jon Stewart. “Being a small part of this journey is the one thing I’m most proud of. I will follow John anywhere he wants to lead me next.”

“For many, the last 18.5 years has been about passing legislation and fighting for justice for those affected by the aftermath of 9/11. I cannot say the same for me,” said Feal. “It has never been about passing legislation, donating money or the accolades. It has always been about the journey from where we started to not knowing when it will end. It has been about the friendships and all the people I love and now call my family.”

Global distributor Blue Ant International will oversee world sales and premiere rights to “No Responders Left Behind,” which will be available at October’s MIPCOM market.

“Next year will mark the 20th anniversary when the entire world watched the tragedy of 9/11 unfold and saw those first responders head courageously toward their rescue mission,” said Ludo Dufour, senior VP for international co-productions and sales at Blue Ant International.

“This is an incredibly moving story that shines a light on the fight for health care and also provides an inspirational and encouraging look at what a small, but mighty group of passionate activists can achieve against all odds.”