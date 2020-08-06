‘The Good Place’ Actor Jameela Jamil to Deliver Alternative MacTaggart Lecture at Edinburgh TV Festival

Jameela Jamil, the British star of award-winning series “The Good Place,” who is also a podcast host, writer and advocate, will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart Lecture at this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival.

Launched in 1997, the Alternative MacTaggart looks to shape debate in the global television industry from an unconventional perspective. In the past, it has been delivered by a range of personalities including Nicola Sturgeon, Mary Portas, Charlie Brooker, Al Gore, Armando Iannucci, Sharon Horgan and Russell Brand.

Jamil, who is the founder of activism platform I Weigh is well known as a leading voice on feminism, body positivity and inclusivity. She will share her experiences of working in television in the U.K. and the U.S., dealing with online trolling and using her platform to campaign for radical inclusivity. She will be in conversation with journalist and documentary maker Afua Hirsch.

Jamil said: “I really bloody love the Alternative MacTaggart talks, and to be asked to participate this year is a massive and frankly ridiculous honor.”

This year’s Edinburgh TV Festival will take place Aug. 24-27 in virtual form. As previously announced, all events and activities will be free to freelancers who are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

“House Through Time” host David Olusoga will deliver this year’s MacTaggart Lecture. Other speakers this year include Emilia Clarke, John Landgraf, Russell T. Davies, Noel Clarke, Big Zuu, Grayson Perry, Jeniffer Kim, Howard Lee and the teams behind “Gangs of London” and “Normal People.”

The festival is sponsored by YouTube and Freeview.