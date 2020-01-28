ITV Studios Snaps Up Endemol Shine Executive Lisa Perrin

ITV Studios has snapped up Endemol Shine executive Lisa Perrin, appointing her as the new managing director of international production.

Perrin joins the company from Endemol Shine Group (ESG) where served as CEO of Creative Networks. Her exit comes as the business prepares to merge with Banijay Group, resulting in the departures of a number of long-time execs, such as head of Endemol Shine International Cathy Payne.

Reporting directly to Julian Bellamy, managing director of ITV Studios, Perrin will form part of the senior management team, overseeing the day-to-day operation of ITV Studios’ production labels outside the U.K. and U.S., developing business strategy and vision as well as identifying growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

She will work closely with the managing directors of ITV Studios Australia, France, Germany, Middle East, Netherlands Finland, Sweden and Norway as well as Tetra Media Studios in France, Talpa and Imago in Germany, Cattleya in Italy and United in Denmark.

Her role effectively takes on the production remit of ITV Studios’ former head of international Maria Kyriacou, who also handled distribution on the international side. Kyriacou departed ITV Studios last year to join Viacom as president of ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia – a role she takes up officially next week.

Meanwhile, Perrin’s appointment completes the senior management team for ITV Studios’ reorganized international distribution and commercial business, which was rejigged followed Kyriacou’s exit in September.

As part of a further reorganization of the international and commercial arms, Mike Beale will hand management of the Nordics territories to Perrin.

He will now take on an expanded worldwide creative role as managing director of Global Creative Network, reporting directly to Bellamy.

In this role, Beale will help drive ITV Studios’ creative and development efforts across the Group’s business globally with a more active role with the U.K. and U.S. teams. A major focus will be building ITV Studios’ creative pipeline via development deals and partnerships with format creators across the world.

Under the new structure, Perrin will now work alongside Beale, Maarten Meijs, who heads up Global Entertainment and Ruth Berry, who leads Global Distribution.

While Global Entertainment handles international unscripted format sales and exploitation, Global Distribution focuses on the international distribution of drama, factual and the finished tape versions of all ITV Studios and third-party produced shows. Both Meijs and Berry report to David McGraynor, chief operating officer for ITV Studios.

Bellamy, managing director of ITV Studios, said: “With a rare balance of creative and commercial talent, Lisa is an inspiring and dynamic leader. I have no doubt that she will bring great vision, drive and flair to this increasingly important part of the Studios business.”

Perrin, a well-respected exec in the unscripted space, has more than 25 years’ experience in production and development. She has grown Endemol Shine Group’s scripted and non-scripted production and development across 65 countries, launching formats such as “The Wall” and “All Together Now.”

She also rolled out the renewal of “Big Brother” and “MasterChef” and launched new formats such as “Sounds Familiar,” “Hunted” and “Stripped.”

Prior to her role as CEO Creative Networks at ESG, Lisa was creative director and managing director of Shine Creative Networks. She served as director of commissioning for entertainment at UKTV from 2008 to 2011.

Perrin added: “I’ve loved my time at Endemol Shine – it’s been a wonderful journey. I will miss many of my colleagues there. I’m truly excited to be joining ITV Studios and to be part of the new international team, working with the incredibly talented production companies around the world who are creating and producing so many hugely successful, award-winning programmes loved by global audiences.”