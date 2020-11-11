ITV Revenues Take a Hit Across The Board in Q3, Studios Business Feeling Pain of COVID-19

U.K. broadcaster ITV’s revenues for the nine months of 2020, ending Sept. 30, have plunged by 16% compared to 2019 levels.

The company in its Q3 results on Thursday posted total external revenue at £1.86 billion, down from £2.21 billion in 2019. Revenues for ITV Studios, the broadcaster’s production-distribution engine, were down 19% to £902 million, compared to £1.1 billion in 2019.

Broadcast revenue was down 13% at £1.27 billion (2019: £1.46 billion ) with ITV total advertising down 16% and online revenues up 2%.

These results were on the back of the “Love Island” broadcaster’s plans to pivot to a VOD focus, and reduce its physical footprint in London. Under the plan, ITV will establish a new Media and Entertainment division with two new business units: broadcast and on-demand.

“We remain focused on executing our ‘More Than TV’ strategy as we accelerate our digital transformation. We are restructuring the broadcast business to create a new Media and Entertainment Division to better reflect and serve changing viewing habits,” said ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall.

“The restructure will also drive improvements in efficiency and reduce costs. Planet V has reached another milestone allowing media agencies to self-serve advertising campaigns. We have further improved the design and functionality of the Hub which now has 32m registered users; and BritBox is on track, with a very successful launch for ‘Spitting Image’ – BritBox’s first original commission.”

More to come.