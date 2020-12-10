ITV Expands ‘Gordon, Gino and Fred’ Universe With New Series, Christmas Specials

U.K. broadcaster ITV is expanding the horizons of celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and maitre d’ Fred Sirieix with two newly commissioned series and Christmas specials over the next three years.

The format sees the titular trio travelling to exotic locations in an RV and exploring new cuisines while exchanging banter. The “Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip” franchise has proven to be popular, with the second season, where the trio journeys across America, drawing an average audience of 6.6 million viewers when it aired in April this year.

The two new series (each 8 x 60′) will air in 2022 and 2023 with two Christmas specials each year. These follow on from the third season (6 x 60′) and a Christmas special already commissioned to air in 2021.

The trio’s Lapland-set 75-minute Christmas special “Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa” will air Dec. 16 on ITV.

Ramsay said: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me? Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred? We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland, and I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again.”

D’Acampo said: “I am absolutely delighted that I will be making more fantastic shows together with my friends, as this program starts to go seriously global.”

Sirieix added: “I can’t wait to get back on the road with my two amigos. The party will never end.”

“Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip” is produced by Studio Ramsay for ITV. The Studio Ramsay production team includes executive producers Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Edwards, series producer Charlotte Woolley, series director Ben Archard and showrunner Luke Campbell.

The series is commissioned for ITV by Nicola Lloyd, commissioning editor for factual entertainment, and Sue Murphy, head of factual entertainment.

Lloyd said: “Despite how it sometimes looks, Gordon, Gino and Fred miss each other when they’re apart, so we’re making sure they have plenty of time together — provided we can capture their adventures for viewers to enjoy. There is so much more for them to explore and we look forward to seeing their unique bond grow as they head off on more epic trips in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Fox has picked up a condensed version of the trio’s American road trip, titled “Gordon Ramsay’s American Roadtrip,” and will air it on Jan. 5.