×

ITV Halts Production on Soaps ‘Coronation Street,’ ‘Emmerdale’ Due to Coronavirus Crisis

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (10492349el)Ep 9981Wednesday 15th January 2020 - 2nd EpBernie Winter, as played by Jane Hazlegrove, confides in Sean Tully, as played by Antony Cotton, how she's been posing as a 14 year old boy online and has arranged to meet up with Kel in order to get justice for Paul. Sean's horrified and urges her to go to the police.'Coronation Street' TV Show UK - 2019
CREDIT: ITV/Shutterstock

Leading British commercial broadcaster ITV has halted production on two of its most popular scripted shows – soaps “Coronation Street” and “Emmerdale” – due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, the company said: “We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

“However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.”

Coronation Street,” based around a blue-collar neighborhood in Manchester, an industrial city in the North-west of England, is the world’s longest-running drama serial. It recently completed its 10,000th episode, having debuted in 1960. “Emmerdale,” another long-running show, is set in the Yorkshire Dales, a beautiful rural area in North-East England. Both shows regularly attract more than 6 million viewers each.

More TV

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad