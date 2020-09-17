Irvine Welsh, Ashley Walters Shows Among New Sky Arts Commissions as Channel Goes Free-to-Air

Comcast’s Sky Arts channel that goes free-to-air from Thursday has announced four new original program commissions including from “Trainspotting” writer Irvine Welsh and “Bulletproof” star Ashley Walters.

In “Offended by Irvine Welsh,” the author explores the nature of offence and its impact and sets out to reclaim the right to offend, but not abuse, as an essential tool for artists. “Sky Arts Book Club Live” will see hosts, the chef and presenter Andi Oliver and “How to Fail” author Elizabeth Day, invite four members of an existing club to chat about new releases, favorite classics and hear from different guest authors each episode.

Ashley Walters makes his directorial debut in a short film, “Boys,” written by newcomer Jerome Holder. Set in East London, two best friends fulfil a promise made to one’s older brother, embarking on a journey that will shape them and the men they will become. And, in “Charles Hazlewood: Beethoven and Me” that marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig Van Beethoven, music conductor Charles Hazlewood explores the life of the great composer, including a detailed look at his famous 5th symphony.

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said the shows “all speak to our mission to broaden access to the arts – whether that’s a thought-provoking examination of the boundaries of art, looking at Beethoven from a fresh angle, giving a major talent their directorial debut, or a couple of hours looking at the next great book.”